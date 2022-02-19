Possible hate crime on OSU campus under investigation

Germany's decision to halt a major gas pipeline from Russia is throwing an additional wrench into Europe’s existing energy crunch. The project, which is known as Nord Stream 2 and would ship natural gas from Russia to Germany, has been a point of contention with the U.S., which had previously waived sanctions on the project even as officials worried it would increase Europe’s dependence on Russia, which is already a major natural gas supplier for the continent.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 7 HOURS AGO