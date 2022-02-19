Possible hate crime on OSU campus under investigation
CORVALLIS, Ore.-- Oregon State University's Public Safety Department is reporting an assault that was possibly a hate crime. The incident happened Friday night. Officials said...www.kezi.com
hah, if the assailants we're black and the victim was white it wouldn't even get news coverage because they only care about hate crime when it's committed by whites.
I can solve this right now for you guys. Based on what I’ve read the guys were white, so yes it’s definitely a hate crime. That’s how it works now
Liberal schools, violence, racism, and hate crimes? They all go together! Too bad that even the most educated can't understand enough to put those pieces together! SMH
