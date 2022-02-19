ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA 3-Point Contest Participants And Surprising Betting Odds

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=483PSh_0eJgRMIz00

The NBA 3-point Contest will take place on Saturday night during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game weekend. Trae Young (Hawks), C.J. McCollum (Pelicans), Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves), Fred VanVleet (Raptors), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Desmond Bane (Grizzlies), Patty Mills (Nets) and Luke Kennard (Clippers) round out the contestants.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The NBA 3-Point Contest will take place on Saturday night in Cleveland, Ohio, as part of the NBA's 2022 All-Star Game Weekend.

Participants:

  1. Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) +400 odds to win
  2. Luke Kennard (Los Angeles Clippers) +450 odds to win
  3. Desmond Bane (Memphis Grizzlies) +500 odds to win
  4. Patty Mills (Brooklyn Nets) +500 odds to win
  5. Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks) +550 odds to win
  6. Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls) +600 odds to win
  7. C.J. McCollum (New Orleans Pelicans) +800 odds to win
  8. Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves) +1200 odds to win

Odds Provided by SISportsBook.com

There is clearly some value on several of the more well known players in the contest.

Young, LaVine, McCollum and Towns are all star players but are at the bottom of the odds.

For instance, Towns is shooting nearly 41% from the 3-point range this season, but has the worst odds to win.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Reveals Why He Hugged Michael Jordan At The NBA All-Star Game: "I Didn't Want To Waste That Opportunity Because We're Just Not In The Same Building A Lot... It Meant Something To Me."

The NBA All-Star game last night provided a lot of legendary moments. Along with an incredible All-Star game, the NBA honored the 75 best players of all time, a list they had announced at the start of the season. And before the ceremony, two of the best players on the list linked up, creating one of the most iconic moments in NBA history.
NBA
Yardbarker

After refusing to wear NBA 75 jacket, Walt Frazier gets meme treatment

Walt Frazier marches to the beat of his own drum, and that has never been more apparent than it was at this year’s NBA All-Star Game. At halftime of the contest, the league hosted a grand ceremony to honor the 75 players who were selected as the greatest of all-time for the NBA’s 75th anniversary. Nearly every single honoree wore the dark blue jacket designed by the league specifically for the event … except for Frazier.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Financial World

Does Kendall Jenner's boyfriend have children with another woman?

Phoenix Suns' player Devin Booker is in a relationship with his model Kendall Jenner. Obviously, the NBA player ended up in the spotlight not only for his performances, but also, of course, for his private life, considering that Kendall is one of the most famous and followed women on social media globally, with an almost notoriety unmatched.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Desmond Bane
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Fred Vanvleet
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Wild Lakers, Heat Trade Rumor

ESPN’s Chris Broussard is throwing out a pretty wild NBA trade rumor between the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat. Broussard talked with someone who works with the league and said that he would’ve done an Anthony Davis for Bam Adebayo deal. Broussard then disagreed with that scenario and says he would’ve added Jimmy Butler to the deal.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Contest#Lavine Mccollum#The Chicago Bulls#The Eastern Conference#The Golden State Warriors
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Fiancee Drama

The NFL world was captivated on social media this week by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his fiancee, Brittany Matthews. Earlier this week, video of Patrick and Brittany at a Texas Tech basketball game went viral on social media. Patrick quickly took to Twitter to defend his future...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Zach LaVine reacts to Tristan Thompson signing with Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have found a solid addition from the NBA buyout market in veteran center Tristan Thompson – and Zach LaVine is all for the move. The Bulls All-Star was vocal on what he feels Tristan Thompson brings to the table for Chicago. Via Julia Poe of The...
NBA
The Spun

Mark Cuban’s Old Comment On The NFL Is Going Viral

The National Football League appears to be as strong as ever, with the league coming off an incredible postseason, both on the field and in the television ratings department. NFL games are the most-watched events in the country and there isn’t a close second. It’s difficult to see that changing anytime soon, too.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy