Brut, Sure deodorants recalled after benzene found in spray

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – Brut and Sure aerosol deodorant sprays are being recalled nationwide after benzene, a human carcinogen, was found in the product.

Connecticut-based HRB Brands issued the voluntary recall Wednesday after the toxic chemical was detected.

“While benzene is not an ingredient in any of the recalled products, our review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can,” the company said in a news release. “These products were owned and distributed by Helen of Troy Limited prior to June 7, 2021.”

See the products included in the recall below:

Brand Product Description UPC Expiration Date
Brut Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol, 4oz
00827755070085
On or Before
August 2023
Brut Classic Antiperspirant Aerosol, 6oz
00827755070108

On or Before
August 2023
Brut Classic Deodorant Aerosol, 154g
00827755070177

On or Before
August 2023
Brut Classic Deodorant Aerosol, 10oz
00827755070047

On or Before
August 2023
Sure Regular Antiperspirant Aerosol, 6oz
00883484002025

On or Before
August 2023
Sure Unscented Antiperspirant Aerosol, 6oz
00883484002278
On or Before
August 2023

Benzene, which occurs naturally in volcanoes and forest fires, can also be found in crude oil, gasoline and cigarette smoke, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It is also widely used in manufacturing to make lubricants, rubbers, dyes, detergents, drugs and pesticides, but can cause serious health problems if ingested.

FDA warns against using some infant formulas after hospitalizations, death

“Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening,” according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Symptoms of benzene poisoning include drowsiness, dizziness, rapid or irregular heartbeat, headaches, tremors, vomiting, sleepiness, convulsions, confusion, unconsciousness and, at high levels, death.

The sprays under recall were all distributed nationally in the U.S., except for the 154g Brut Aerosol Deodorant, which was distributed in Canada.

Anyone who bought the affected products should stop using them if the expiration date is on or before August 2023. Anyone experiencing a health issue that might be related to the product should contact their physician or healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact TCP HOT Acquisition LLC by calling 1-866-615-0976 Monday to Friday from 8:30am–5pm (PT). Consumers may also access www.brutsurerecall2022.com External Link Disclaimer to request a product refund and for additional information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

