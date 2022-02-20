Tennessee clinches opening series over Georgia Southern

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — No. 16 Tennessee scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning capped off by a Drew Gilbert grand slam to clinch the series 10-3 over Georgia Southern Saturday afternoon.

4,651 was the total paid attendance for game two, the largest since Tony Vitello has been at the helm.

Georgia Southern transfer Chase Dollander got the starting nod on the bump against his former team. Dollander kept the Eagles scoreless through five innings, striking out 11 batters until Georgia Southern took a 3-0 lead in the top of the sixth inning.

Parker Biederer singled on a bunt, bringing Kyler Hultgren home to put Georgia Southern on the board first. Will Mabrey took over on the mound and gave up a SAC bunt that brought Jesse Sherrill home to put Georgia Southern up, 2-0. The Eagles continued their run when Biederer stole home to extend the lead, 3-0.

Tennessee responded at the bottom of the sixth. Kyle Booker grounded out with bases loaded to bring Jordan Beck home to put the Vols on the board, 3-1. Evan Russell was next at-bat and followed up with a two-run single to tie the game, 3-3.

Ethan Smith took over as pitcher for the Vols in the top of the seventh, only allowing three hits and leaving one stranded on base, keeping the Eagles scoreless. Luc Lipcius doubled to the right-center field to bring Seth Stephenson home to give the Vols the lead, 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh. Kyle Booker was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to give Tennessee another run, 5-3.

Tennessee kept the bats going. Jorel Ortega blasted one out of the park for his second home run of the series to give the Big Orange a 6-3 lead in the bottom of the eighth. Drew Gilbert followed up Ortega’s home run with one of his own. Gilbert’s first blast of the season was a Grand Slam to bust Tennessee’s lead wide open, 10-3.

Dollander picked up his first career win in orange and white. The sophomore RHP gave up four hits, allowed three earned runs, and struck out 11 batters on 84 pitches.

Up Next: Tennessee eyes the series sweep over Georgia Southern on Sunday. The first pitch is slated for 1 P.M.

