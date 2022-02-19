ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

WATCH: Helicopter splashes down near Miami Beach swimmer

By Dylan Abad, Nexstar Media Wire
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jOF0n_0eJgRJeo00

MIAMI, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A helicopter was caught on camera splashing down near the shore off Miami Beach on Saturday, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

Officers said the helicopter went down just after 1 p.m. Saturday, narrowly avoiding several groups of swimmers.

RODENTS: Family Dollar items possibly contaminated

“Two occupants have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition,” a tweet from the police department said.

The area around the crash was cleared of swimmers and closed. The FAA is responding to the scene.

Police did not immediately identify the type of helicopter or the pilot’s identity. News Channel 8 is working to find how many people were aboard the aircraft.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Miami, FL
Sports
Miami Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Miami Beach, FL
Sports
Miami Beach, FL
Accidents
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimmer#Traffic Accident#Wfla#Jackson Memorial Hospital#News Channel 8
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
FAA
KXAN

Air Canada offering nonstop Austin-Vancouver flights starting this summer

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Next stop, Vancouver. Air Canada will now have nonstop flights from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to Vancouver, British Columbia, starting June 1, airport officials announced Tuesday. Four flights per week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday in Boeing 737 Max planes will take travelers to and from the airports. Vancouver International Airport is […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy