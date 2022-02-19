Golf Happy Hour at Norwood Hills Country Club: Jay Williamson and Nick Ragone

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) — The dream became reality for Nick Ragone on September 12, 2021.

There he was on the 18th green, watching photographers take pictures of David Toms, the champion of the inaugural Ascension Charity Classic, the newest PGA Tour Champions event.

He told his staff that night to take a few weeks off. The successful tournament drew 51,000 fans after projecting around 30,000 would attend. Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson played a Saturday round with Ozzie Smith and Craig Berube. And $1 million was raised for charities in North County.

But alas, Ragone himself couldn’t rest. A few hours later, he was texting ideas about 2022 and had a full list of things to accomplish when he woke up on Monday morning.

Ragone, Ascension’s Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, has a plan to add even more fun to the event. He wants to continue to tap into St. Louis’ enthusiastic sports fan base, young and old. The game of golf is exploding nationwide, as early in the pandemic people found it as a way to socialize (and compete) outdoors safely. Ragone recognizes that momentum as much as anyone and wants to capitalize on that energy.

Naturally, we wanted him on the “Golf Happy Hour.”

Already a fan of the show, he quickly accepted and recruited longtime tour pro Jay Williamson to join co-hosts Tom Ackerman and Marina Horton at Norwood Hills Country Club, site of the Ascension Charity Classic.

Williamson, one of the great people in the game, competed in the event along with fellow St. Louisan Jay Delsing — and some of the best players the game has ever seen.

Enjoy watching a round of golf, lots of laughs, good competition, some good shots and some not so great, and yes… a few margaritas.

Sponsored by Rosalita’s Cantina, McKelvey Homes and Ascension. Video by Justin Barr of STL From Above.