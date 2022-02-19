ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Can Your Toothpaste Stain Your Teeth?

By Kharissa Forte
Health Digest
Health Digest
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PLzbn_0eJgREFB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qHjzo_0eJgREFB00

According to experiments conducted by researchers in Switzerland, people are attracted to a big, strong smile — and you can't really talk about a smile without talking about teeth. Despite the fact that white teeth aren't necessarily an indicator of strong teeth , 80% of Americans want a brighter smile (per What's Cooking America ) and some people go to great lengths to make sure they have one. But you don't necessarily need to pay for expensive whitening treatments. In fact, there are several ways to help achieve the goal of pearly white teeth.

Although the easiest solution may be to just pick up a bottle of whitening toothpaste, some brands might be doing more harm than good and the same is true for mouthwash. Hint: the truth lies within the ingredients.

Now, let us dive into what you need to know to ensure your toothpaste and mouthwash help turn your frown upside down.

These Ingredients Are Turning Your Teeth Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YONip_0eJgREFB00

Benjamin Lawlor, a cosmetic dentist in Portland, Maine told The Healthy that toothpaste and mouthwash products containing cetylpyridinium chloride (CPC) can stain your teeth. CPC is used in many different types of oral hygiene products because it removes dental plaque, improves bad breath, and helps prevent gum disease, gingivitis, and tooth decay, according to New Mouth . The downside is that it can also cause brown stains to appear on the teeth and the tongue.

Dr. Lawlor said this happens because of how products containing CPC are used. All of the bacteria that were knocked loose and killed while brushing can get reattached to the teeth, gums, and tongue during the swishing. So, basically, those brown stains are from dead bacteria. It's like a microscopic cemetery in your mouth.

Before you get too grossed out, another reason for the stains may be due to an ingredient called stannous fluoride. According to Dr. Lawlor, stannous fluoride is partially made out of fragments of tin which can get stuck to the teeth and cause staining.

Either way, better options do exist. Look for products that don't contain CPC or stannous fluoride, but remember white teeth aren't your only concern. Make sure you opt for toothpaste with the right ingredients for an overall healthy mouth.

Read this next: Celebrities With Questionable Personal Hygiene Habits

Comments / 0

Related
LiveScience

Is teeth whitening safe?

No matter how often you brush your teeth, some pesky yellow tones just won't go away. If your teeth are looking stained, you may have wondered: "Is teeth whitening safe?" Pearly white, straight teeth have long been a desirable physical asset. A paper published in Sociology of Health & Illness even found that having a bright smile can affect our social status, how much we earn, and how successful we are in love! All in all, there are lots of good reasons to consider having your teeth whitened.
SKIN CARE
verywellhealth.com

Shampoo and Allergies

Although shampoo doesn't have long contact with the scalp and surrounding skin areas because of rinsing, a shampoo allergy is one of the main causes of scalp dermatitis. It may be difficult to diagnose since it involves many areas where the shampoo comes into contact, including the:. Scalp. Ears. Behind...
SKIN CARE
ohmymag.co.uk

Signs of high cholesterol can be seen in your toenails

A medical expert says there are two warning signs of cholesterol complication that can be spotted in one’s toenails. Although cholesterol plays an important role in the body in terms of metabolism, high levels can increase the risk of health problems such as heart conditions or stroke. Toenail Indicators.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
shefinds

4 Ingredients You Should Never Use On Mature Skin, According To Plastic Surgeons

As you grow older, the barrier of your skin begins to grow more delicate, and collagen production may begin to decrease, resulting in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. There are a number of powerful ingredients you can include in your skincare routine which can help to keep signs of aging at bay, but there’s also a chance your beauty lineup may be making your skin worse.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Food You Should Never Eat Over 40 Because It Dries Out Your Skin & Causes Wrinkles

Hitting the big 4-0 is a major accomplishment, and something to celebrate with self-care. If you want to preserve your youthful glow with a consistent skincare routine, another important part of caring for aging skin is your diet. We spoke with skincare and health experts about the one food many people are aware of that is bad for the skin, and another that you might not expect.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staining#White Teeth#Toothpaste#Bacteria#Americans#Cpc#New Mouth
studyfinds.org

5 Simple Ways To Lower High Blood Pressure, According To Scientists

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, is a major contributor to nearly 18 million lives lost each year. There are, of course, a number of blood pressure medications that patients turn to, but for people seeking out alternative treatments, there are also plenty of options available. Certain lifestyle changes...
HEALTH
Click10.com

Here is what really works for hair loss

BOCA RATON, Fla. – There’s hope for millions of American men and women suffering from thinning hair and hair loss, which although may seem superficial, can be psychologically devastating. Dermatologist Dr. Jeffrey Fromowitz said that’s why people desperate for help jump at any number of products promising improvement,...
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Foods To Eat For Aging Hair And Nails, According to A Dermatologist

Our keratin protein levels can drop as we age, making our hair weaker, thinner and less elastic. Keratin also makes up our nails, and a deficiency of this protein will often result in hair loss, sagging skin and nail breakage. In order to combat this, it’s vital to have a balanced diet filled with foods high in biotin (vitamin B7) and protein.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Switzerland
Distractify

Mom's Ultrasound Reveals 2-Year-Old-Growth with Teeth and Hair in Viral TikTok

The human body is capable of some pretty amazing things. There have been stories of mothers deadlifting 3,000-pound cars enough off of the ground to save children's lives. People have been struck by lightning and survived, and there are folks who can sit through all of the 2012 Les Miserables film without laughing at how ginormous Hugh Jackman is in the flick (aren't they supposed to be going through a famine? The man's eating all the protein in France!)
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
shefinds

The One Ingredient Dermatologists Say You Should Be Using For Smoother, Brighter Skin: Tamanu Oil

It seems that every few months a ‘magic’ new skincare ingredient comes to the forefront of the beauty industry, promising significant changes in your complexion from anti-aging to curing dry skin. Many of these ingredients end up being debunked for a lack of effectiveness, leaving you better off sticking to the basic retinol and SPF combination, but there are some ingredients which do reveal themselves to be productive additions to your routine for a variety of functions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Dermatologists Agree: This Collagen-Boosting Drink Does Wonders For Aging Skin

So much has been said about the power of drinking green tea for its many skincare benefits— from its antioxidant compounds (reduces skin inflammation) to its ability to reduce signs of sun damage. What you might not know about this healthy beverage, is that it can also help boost the production of collagen— the necessary protein responsible for skin elasticity, stretchiness and healthy joints.
SKIN CARE
The Independent

Hospital gives patients and staff mouthwash to prevent severe Covid

Patients and staff at a hospital in England are being given mouthwash in a trial to reduce severe Covid infection.More than 4,000 bottles of an oral rinse will be distributed among employees at Salisbury District Hospital.Clinicians say the measure aims to lower the risk of coronavirus spreading from the mouth and saliva to a patient’s lungs. However, the technique requires clinical trials to confirm its health benefits for patients with the disease.The project follows research by Dr Graham Lloyd-Jones, a consultant radiologist at the hospital, who explained his theory that the virus could “leak from your saliva into the blood...
PUBLIC HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Can Apple Cider Vinegar Help Lower Blood Pressure?

Apple cider vinegar has been used to treat certain health conditions for thousands of years. The Greek doctor Hippocrates, often considered the father of modern medicine, famously used apple cider vinegar to clean wounds. This popular home remedy is also thought to help lower blood sugar, curb hunger, and promote weight loss.
FOOD & DRINKS
LIVESTRONG.com

This Is Why Your Armpits Smell Even With Deodorant

We depend on deodorant to keep our sweatiness and stink in check. So, when your deodorant fails you, and your armpits can't pass the sniff test, well, that's the pits. If you've ever battled BO even after you've applied antiperspirant or deodorant, you might be scratching your head wondering, ​why do I still stink​? While pungent pits are usually not a cause for concern, there are some health conditions that may contribute to bad body odor.
SKIN CARE
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
27K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy