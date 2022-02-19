Deputy who announced he’s running for office terminated by the sheriff

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich fired Deputy Craig Chamberlin after a three and a half month-long investigation.

The investigation involved Chamberlin and his daughter’s club volleyball coach, who had been charged with possession of child pornography. Sheriff Knezovich said he fired Chamberlin for giving false statements to an internal affairs investigator.

Sheriff Knezovich said the coach asked Chamberlin to write him a positive character reference letter. Sheriff Knezovich said Chamberlin did not report the contact to a supervisor, which is required.

Chamberlin said in a Facebook post that he wrote the reference letter on Sep. 5, 2021, and was notified of the investigation two months after writing it. He denies having any involvement in the coach’s investigation.

He claimed he was not aware of what the investigation involved, what the charges were, and where it was in the judicial process. He says he will be fighting the decision and still plans to run for Sheriff.

Sheriff Knezovich said Chamberlin knew he was under investigation when he filed for Sheriff. He said Chamberlin had been on administrative leave for the last month.

