Kingsport Speedway drivers show off their cars at the Mall at Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Racecars filled the hallways of the Mall at Johnson City Saturday as drivers from the Kingsport Speedway brought out their cars to raise awareness for the speedway and the upcoming season.

Cars were parked all around the inside of the mall on both floors and shoppers were able to stop by to check out the cars, as well as talk with the drivers and crew.

Jade Worley is an up-and-coming driver and although her age prevents her from driving until August, she was excited to participate in the event and said she hopes that it brings awareness to the Kingsport Speedway.

Up and coming Kingsport Speedway driver Jade Worley (Photo: WJHL)

Kingsport Speedway Car Show (Photo: WJHL)

Kingsport Speedway Car Show (Photo: WJHL)

Kingsport Speedway Car Show (Photo: WJHL)

Kingsport Speedway Car Show (Photo: WJHL)

Kingsport Speedway Car Show (Photo: WJHL)

Kingsport Speedway Car Show (Photo: WJHL)

Kingsport Speedway Car Show (Photo: WJHL)

Kingsport Speedway Car Show (Photo: WJHL)

Kingsport Speedway Car Show (Photo: WJHL)

Kingsport Speedway Car Show (Photo: WJHL)

“Because most people don’t know that it’s even a thing, most people have never been here shockingly, so we’re just raising more people to come out have fun and watch the races,” Worley said.

Worley said she has made many good friends at the track and she hopes that the community will come out to the track when it opens on April 8.

Visit the Kingsport Speedway’s website for more information on the speedway and to see a schedule of events.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.