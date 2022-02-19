ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Kingsport Speedway drivers show off their cars at the Mall at Johnson City

By Van Jones
 3 days ago

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Racecars filled the hallways of the Mall at Johnson City Saturday as drivers from the Kingsport Speedway brought out their cars to raise awareness for the speedway and the upcoming season.

Cars were parked all around the inside of the mall on both floors and shoppers were able to stop by to check out the cars, as well as talk with the drivers and crew.

Jade Worley is an up-and-coming driver and although her age prevents her from driving until August, she was excited to participate in the event and said she hopes that it brings awareness to the Kingsport Speedway.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QZvLU_0eJgQl4P00
    Up and coming Kingsport Speedway driver Jade Worley (Photo: WJHL)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SwpuA_0eJgQl4P00
    Kingsport Speedway Car Show (Photo: WJHL)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c22jH_0eJgQl4P00
    Kingsport Speedway Car Show (Photo: WJHL)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ucLfz_0eJgQl4P00
    Kingsport Speedway Car Show (Photo: WJHL)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hD1Mn_0eJgQl4P00
    Kingsport Speedway Car Show (Photo: WJHL)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DMwmA_0eJgQl4P00
    Kingsport Speedway Car Show (Photo: WJHL)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eL5po_0eJgQl4P00
    Kingsport Speedway Car Show (Photo: WJHL)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g7404_0eJgQl4P00
    Kingsport Speedway Car Show (Photo: WJHL)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f7ReP_0eJgQl4P00
    Kingsport Speedway Car Show (Photo: WJHL)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PjeUz_0eJgQl4P00
    Kingsport Speedway Car Show (Photo: WJHL)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sXEdD_0eJgQl4P00
    Kingsport Speedway Car Show (Photo: WJHL)

“Because most people don’t know that it’s even a thing, most people have never been here shockingly, so we’re just raising more people to come out have fun and watch the races,” Worley said.

Worley said she has made many good friends at the track and she hopes that the community will come out to the track when it opens on April 8.

Visit the Kingsport Speedway’s website for more information on the speedway and to see a schedule of events.

