UFC Fight Night 201 video: Stephanie Egger taps Jessica-Rose Clark with slick armbar

Stephanie Egger picked up the biggest win of her career Saturday when she finished Jessica-Rose Clark in the first round at UFC Fight Night 201.

Egger (7-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC) needed less than four minutes to beat Clark (10-7 MMA, 4-3 UFC) in the grappling exchanges in the women’s bantamweight fight, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Once the fight hit the mat, it was one-way traffic for Egger, who isolated an arm and forced Clark to tap out at the 3:44 mark of Round 1.

Check out the replay of her handiwork below:

After losing her UFC debut, Egger now has reeled off back-to-back victories inside the octagon. She’s trending upward in a 135-pound division that badly needs new blood.

“I hope I can fight as soon as possible, and I’m ready for it,” Egger said in her post-fight interview with Paul Felder. “So give me the next opponent.”

