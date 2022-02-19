ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC Fight Night 201 video: Stephanie Egger taps Jessica-Rose Clark with slick armbar

By Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NCJ4E_0eJgQOxo00

Stephanie Egger picked up the biggest win of her career Saturday when she finished Jessica-Rose Clark in the first round at UFC Fight Night 201.

Egger (7-2 MMA, 2-1 UFC) needed less than four minutes to beat Clark (10-7 MMA, 4-3 UFC) in the grappling exchanges in the women’s bantamweight fight, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Once the fight hit the mat, it was one-way traffic for Egger, who isolated an arm and forced Clark to tap out at the 3:44 mark of Round 1.

Check out the replay of her handiwork below (via Twitter):

After losing her UFC debut, Egger now has reeled off back-to-back victories inside the octagon. She’s trending upward in a 135-pound division that badly needs new blood.

“I hope I can fight as soon as possible, and I’m ready for it,” Egger said in her post-fight interview with Paul Felder. “So give me the next opponent.”

Gallery

UFC Fight Night 201: Best photos from Las Vegas

Gallery

UFC Fight Night 201: Official scorecards from Las Vegas

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Jessica-Rose Clark issues statement following submission loss at UFC Vegas 48: “I’m super gutted”

Jessica-Rose Clark has issued a lengthy statement following her submission loss to Stephanie Egger at UFC Vegas 48. Clark suffered a first-round armbar loss on Saturday night, a defeat which snapped her two-fight winning streak. It was a tough loss for the fan-favorite and after the loss, she took to Instagram to release an 11-minute video talking about the setback. For Clark, she says performance anxiety played a big role in the loss.
UFC
The Independent

Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.Saturday 26 February – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las VegasWhat time does it start?The prelims are scheduled to begin at 9pm GMT (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Felder
Wrestling World

Becky Lynch Moved After WWE Elimination Chamber

Becky Lynch, current Raw women's champion, on Saturday, in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, defended her title with honor against one of the most legendary champions and wrestlers in the ring, Lita. The two in fact challenged each other in a truly excellent contest with the public in full support of them, which in particular celebrated and thanked the Hall of Famer for all that she has always been able to give to the WWE Universe.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says Shawn Michaels Made Fun Of Him In Front Of His Friends

Shawn Michaels left quite the legacy in regards to his in-ring career, but nowadays Michaels is focused on working behind the scenes in WWE. HBK still makes appearances in front of the camera from time to time, and during Raw 25 he reunited with members of DX and The Kliq on screen and together they destroyed FTR who were then known as The Revival.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

OKC Thunder rumors: Potential jersey leak for next season surfaces Twitter

A potential NBA jersey leak for all 30 teams surfaced on Twitter Tuesday morning. This included the Oklahoma City Thunder’s potential new jersey includes it being dark grey with blue lettering. OKC Tracker did a phenomenal job at painting a clearer picture as to what the jersey might look like by improving the resolution of it. The Thunder has four sets of uniforms in Association, Icon, Statement and City Editions.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose#Taps#Ufc Fight Night#Combat#Mma#Ufc Ca
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Champion Reportedly Signs Multi-Year Deal With WWE

There are quite a few free agents on the market right now, but it looks like there’s one Superstar that WWE wanted to make sure they locked down before their deal expired. Last month Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that he heard AJ Styles had signed a new deal with WWE, and now Fightful Select is reporting that they’ve confirmed with numerous sources that the deal is done.
NFL
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Superstar Reportedly Returns To The Company

The WWE releases have been a very hot topic in the wrestling world over the last few years as the company has released a number of Superstars. You never know when a familiar face could return to the company, and PWInsider is reporting that Drake Maverick is once again working with WWE.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

81K+
Followers
126K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy