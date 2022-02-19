Asadullah leads Lipscomb past North Alabama 75-72

Ahsan Asadullah had 23 points and 10 rebounds as Lipscomb narrowly beat North Alabama 75-72 on Saturday.

Trae Benham added 22 points for the Bisons. Asadullah shot 9 for 12 from the floor. He added seven assists.

Parker Hazen had 12 points for Lipscomb (12-17, 5-9 Atlantic Sun Conference). Hazen made two free throws to give Lipscomb a 74-72 lead. North Alabama missed a 3-pointer with six seconds left and the Bisons added another free throw.

Lipscomb overcame a 19-point second-half deficit.

Daniel Ortiz scored a season-high 27 points for the Lions (9-18, 2-12), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Will Soucie added 12 points and nine rebounds. Damian Forrest had 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Bisons improve to 2-0 against the Lions on the season. Lipscomb defeated North Alabama 84-74 on Jan. 4.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com