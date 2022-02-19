ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Trammell's late 3 gets Seattle past California Baptist 67-64

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eJgQ3Vo00

Darrion Trammell made a 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds remaining to give Seattle a 67-64 victory over California Baptist on Saturday.

Riley Grigsby had 23 points and Trammell finished with 22 for Seattle (21-6, 12-2 Western Athletic Conference)

Elijah Thomas had 16 points for the Lancers (14-13, 4-10). Ty Rowell added 13 points. Daniel Akin had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Exploring Blockbuster Quarterback Trade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have reportedly been doing “a lot” of work for a potential blockbuster offseason quarterback trade. With Tom Brady retired, Bruce Arians’ team is in need of a new starting quarterback. Tampa Bay’s roster remains Super Bowl ready, so the Buccaneers seem unlikely to...
NFL
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#Baptist#Lancers#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
The Spun

Longtime NFL Assistant Coach Is Retiring At 61

One of the most experienced assistant coaches in the NFL is calling it a career after nearly 40 years in football. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, Buffalo Bills linebackers coach Bob Babich is retiring. He’s held the role since head coach Sean McDermott was hired in 2017.
NFL
ABC News

Stephen Curry hits 16 3s to win All-Star Game MVP; LeBron James nails game-winner

CLEVELAND -- The two kids from Akron stole the show at Sunday night's All-Star Game. Stephen Curry put on a shooting clinic all night, hitting 16 3-pointers and scoring 50 points, while LeBron James hit an absurd one-legged turnaround jumper to clinch the victory for Team LeBron over Team Durant, 163-160, in a game as exciting as the rest of this All-Star Weekend was not.
NBA
ABC News

Jevon Carter to sign with Milwaukee Bucks after clearing waivers, agents say

Guard Jevon Carter plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks once he clears waivers, agents Mark Bartelstein and Reggie Brown of Priority Sports told ESPN on Tuesday. The Nets waived Carter upon reaching an agreement with free agent guard Goran Dragic on Monday. Carter is the second perimeter player this month to choose the Bucks after being waived by the Nets, joining DeAndre' Bembry.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC News

Kobe Bryant card latest basketball card to break $2 million threshold for sale

A Kobe Bryant card was sold privately last week for $2 million, PWCC Marketplace announced Tuesday, the highest a Bryant card has ever brought. The sale is notable in that the card -- a 1997-98 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Emerald -- is not a rookie card, nor does it boast an autograph or game-used memorabilia swatch.
NBA
Daily Athenaeum

Late run from TCU too much to overcome for WVU men’s hoops in crushing loss, 77-67

The WVU men’s basketball team dropped a must-win game on the road Monday night, falling to the Big 12 rival TCU Horned Frogs in devastating fashion by a score of 77-67. With the loss the Mountaineers (14-13, 3-11 Big 12) have dropped four straight and 10 of their last 11, as their hopes of participating in March Madness have become incredibly bleak.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABC News

Source: Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul to miss 6-8 weeks with right thumb injury

CLEVELAND -- Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul will be out for the next six to eight weeks because of an avulsion fracture in his right thumb, a source confirmed to ESPN. The injury is a massive blow to a Suns team with the league's best record, and knocks the All-Star floor general out for at least the vast majority of the remaining regular-season schedule.
NBA
ABC News

Sources: Los Angeles Rams expected to hire Kentucky's Liam Coen as offensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams are expected to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen for the same role, sources told ESPN. Coen, a Rams assistant from 2018 to 2020, would replace Kevin O'Connell, who left to become Minnesota Vikings head coach. A deal for Coen has not been finalized but should be in the near future, according to sources.
NFL
KXAN

Austin High’s season ends in regional quarterfinals to Cibolo Steele

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin High’s season came to an end in the regional quarterfinals of the girls high school basketball playoffs to Cibolo Steele 53-41. Austin High still had an outstanding season winning 29 games and as well as winning the district championship with a 13-1 record. Austin High was the only area girls basketball team […]
AUSTIN, TX
ABC News

Minnesota Vikings hiring Los Angeles Rams' Wes Phillips as offensive coordinator, source says

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Vikings are hiring Wes Phillips to join Kevin O'Connell's staff as the team's offensive coordinator, a source confirmed to ESPN. Phillips has been with the Rams since the 2019 season and was the passing game coordinator and tight ends coach during the team's Super Bowl run in 2021. During his first two seasons in Los Angeles, the 43-year-old coached tight ends, including Tyler Higbee, who set single-season franchise records in receptions (69) and receiving yards (734) by a tight end in 2019. Higbee was also the first tight end since 1970 to record four straight games of seven or more receptions.
NFL
ABC News

ABC News

552K+
Followers
137K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy