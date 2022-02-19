The Sabres got a great effort against Colorado, but it didn't produce a win.

Buffalo, NY (WGR 550) – The Sabres went up against the best team in the NHL on Saturday and went toe-to-toe with them until a no-call in the third period cost them the game-winning goal.

With the score tied at three, Rasmus Dahlin pushed the play up ice and chased the puck into the Colorado zone and below the goal line. At that moment, Jack Johnson took Dahlin down with what was easily an interference or high sticking penalty. As Dahlin lay on the ice stunned and injured, The Avalanche went up ice with an extra man and Alex Newhook put away the goal that won it.

Of course the fans and Don Granato were furious, as the non-call of an obvious penalty cost Buffalo a chance at the upset. It was a shame too because unlike Thursday’s game against the Ottawa Senators, the Sabres came to play from the start. Jeff Skinner, Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson got in quick on the Colorado defense with Thompson giving the Sabres a 1-0 lead just 2:50 in.

The Sabres got very poor goaltending from Dustin Tokarski as he let in two goals that he easily should’ve stopped and Colorado left the period up 3-2.

Tokarski did get his game together in the second period stopping Devon Toews and Mikko Rantanen in close to go with a heart stopping save on Nazem Kadri who had the wide open net until Tokarski dove across and got the paddle of his stick in the way.

The Sabres weren’t turning the puck over and they were going hard to win battles to get some pressure of their own.

Thompson had a hat trick just as the game passed the midway point and unfortunately for the Sabres, they never scored again.

Buffalo certainly played well enough to win and having a referee’s call go against them to lead to the game-winning goal, didn’t sit well with Granato, “I always feel you can be frustrated, but you can’t play frustrated.”

Tokarski played well enough in the final 40 minutes to win, but you can't let in two bad goals against the league’s best team and expect to win. Granato liked the fact that Tokarski didn't quit, “He did battle back and it did take him a little bit. It was almost as if the worst is over and you could see his body posture change, he was much more aggressive and could find pucks easier.”

Granato gave serious thought to pulling Tokarski, but with Craig Anderson slated to play Sunday in Columbus, Granato thought better of it.

With his three goals, Thompson now has nine goals and 10 assists for 19 points in his last 16 games. You can see he’s worked on his shot to get it off quicker as Darcy Kuemper didn’t appear ready for two of Thompson’s goals.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Sabres will carry the same effort and competitiveness into Columbus on Sunday. Join me and Pat Malacaro for the pregame starting at 5:00.