Seven area wrestlers win titles at Firelands Conference Championships

PLYMOUTH — Hayden Kuhn lost four matches last year on his way to finishing third at the Division III state wrestling meet.

Two of those defeats came to Monroeville’s Alec Homan at the sectional and district tournaments.

The Crestview junior wasn’t looking for revenge, though, when he faced Homan in the 132-pound championship match at the Firelands Conference Championships Saturday at Plymouth High School.

“I don’t single one guy out on my schedule at all,” Kuhn said. “I just like to go out there and wrestle whoever is in front of me and whatever happens happens.”

That approach worked out for Kuhn, who earned a 4-1 decision over the Eagles senior to secure his third consecutive FC championship.

Kuhn was one of three champions for Crestview, which finished third in the team standings with 130 points behind champion Monroeville (155) and Plymouth (144).

Mapleton, which also had three champs, placed fourth (127). St. Paul finished fifth (90), New London sixth (44) and South Central (28) and Western Reserve (28) tied for seventh.

Kuhn pinned his first two opponents to reach the finals. Against Homan, he took a 2-0 lead early in the third period and outlasted him the rest of the way.

“I feel like I’m peaking at the right time,” said Kuhn, who was selected Most Valuable Wrestler of the lower weights. “I feel good and ready to go. My weight’s good.”

Winning the title at 165 was extra special for Crestview’s Connor Morse. The senior’s 6-1 decision over South Central’s Brandon Smith was his 100th career win and earned him his third consecutive conference title.

Not too shabby for someone who got into wrestling because he wanted to stay in shape for football.

“It’s kind of been a secondary sport,” he said. “It feels really good [to win 100 matches]. I didn’t think I’d get to this point. I’m just really thankful and glad it happened, and I’m really proud.”

Crestview’s Caleb Cunningham pinned both of his opponents to win the title at 215. Andrew Mitchell (120), Kage Briggs (144) and heavyweight Mitch Cline all finished third for the Cougars.

“I thought we battled,” Crestview coach Steve Haverdill said. “We had a rough semifinal round, where we went 3-9. To have 12 in the semis is fantastic. To go 3-9, that’s going to hurt you. If we win half of those that we lost, we’re probably in contention to win the thing. It didn’t happen, but our kids battled back through to finish third or fourth. We had 12 placers on the day with three champs, so I can’t complain.”

Mapleton led by three champions

Joe Shoup came up just short in last year’s heavyweight championship match, losing a 5-3 decision in sudden victory to Crestview’s Hayden Morse. The Mounties senior wasn’t going to let that happen this time around.

Shoup pinned both of his opponents in the first period to win his first conference title.

“I kind of choked last year in the finals,” he said. “It’s amazing and gives me confidence. … I feel like I’m peaking at the right time of the season. You always want to be peaking toward the end of the season, and I feel like that’s about what I’m doing.”

Brock Durbin put on a dominating performance on his way to finishing first at 126. The sophomore won by a 16-0 technical fall over Western Reserve’s Dominic Rueting in the championship match.

In one of the best matches of the tournament, Sean Gast earned a 9-8 decision over Plymouth’s Gabe Cox to win the title at 190.

Andrew Sas (138), Grady Kline (175) and Landen Sword (215) all finished second for the Mounties, while Seth Case (157) placed third.

Sas was looking to become the conference’s 14th four-time champion, but he lost a 1-0 decision to Monroeville’s Ashton Homan, who finished third at last year’s Division III state tournament.

Kline also came up just short in his title match, losing 1-0 to Plymouth’s Colton Sparks.

“The three champs obviously wrestled well today,” Mapleton coach Corey Kline said. “We might be a small conference and not have that many kids, but we have some dynamite wrestlers in this conference. It was a good thing to have those three winning titles going into sectionals. When I look at my other finalists, we’re losing 1-0 to a state placer. We’re losing 1-0 to Sparks.

“We’ve just got a lot of momentum building right now coming out of conference and going into sectionals.”

New London, South Central combine for five placers

New London’s Markell Mitchell won the title at 120, pinning Plymouth’s Andrew Miller in the second period (3:22). It was the sophomore’s second consecutive championship.

Carter Downs added a second-place finish at 144 for the Wildcats.

Smith finished second to lead South Central, while Diton Farnsworth placed third at 113.

