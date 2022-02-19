Ingham Co. schools requiring masks, and who isn’t

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — With the Ingham County Health Department’s announcement regarding masking last week , 6 News is giving you a comprehensive look at which schools will and will not require masks.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said, “We’re gonna leave that local control now to the schools.”

The new rules will go into effect at midnight tonight.

Lansing School District

A unanimous vote from LSD’s Board of Education has decided that masks will continue to be required in the district.

Waverly Public Schools

Waverly will be keeping their mask mandate for a number of reasons:

The transmission rate in Eaton and Ingham Counties is still a high risk (though the positivity numbers are declining).

Early Childhood special programming students and pre-school students are under 5 and cannot vaccinate.

Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still recommends masking.

Student and staff COVID positive cases every day.

Current mitigation measures have kept the transmission rate low in our schools.

Must continue to follow isolation and quarantine guidelines set by the CDC, as Michigan Administrative Code 325.175 directs these guidelines.

Okemos Public School District

The district initially announced on Feb. 15 that masks would be mandatory, but that has since changed as of this morning. Mask usage will no longer be required for students and staff.

There are a few exceptions:

Masking on all bus transportation is still required by federal orders, including: transportation provided to and from education settings and to and from educationally affiliated extracurricular activities. Therefore, all district provided transportation procedures will remain unchanged until further notice. (President’s Executive Order 13998, Section 361 of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. 264) and 42 Code of Federal Regulations 70.2, 71.31(b), 71.32(b) (CDC Order).

Masking for those returning from quarantine/isolation will be required in accordance with the “Test to Stay” program.

Williamston Community Schools

Williamston Community Schools’ Board of Education unanimously voted to repeal its mask mandate for Pre-K through 6th-grade students on Feb. 14.

Despite the repeal, the motion would allow the superintendent to reinstate a mask requirement if necessary.

School board members cited the availability of vaccines as a reason to repeal the mask requirement.

