AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS OPENS MARCH 4

The Speakeasy in downtown Rock Island has two great shows planned for Valentine’s weekend that will be enjoyable regardless if you have a special someone or not!. Friday, February 11, the theater is pleased to be presenting for the first time SHOTS THROUGH THE HEART! What do you get when you mix alcohol with a bunch of lovelorn comedians? There’s only one way to find out and that’s by coming to “Shots Through The Heart” a special Valentine’s Day themed Shots n’ Giggles comedy show! Like a typical Shots n’ Giggles, improvisers will be making things up on the spot while indulging in adult beverages, but this time with a special twist-all games will be Valentine’s themed. As always audience input is necessary and welcomed. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show. Those attending must be 21 or older. The doors open at 7 and the show begins at 8.

ROCK ISLAND, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO