Snoop Dogg set to perform at Bakersfield’s Mechanics Bank Arena in May

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Snoop Dogg is set to perform at the Mechanics Bank Arena in May, according to a listing on the arena’s website.
The concert is scheduled for Saturday, May 21 at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Downtown Bakersfield.
Promoters say the concert is part of the Back on Death Row tour after the release of Snoop Dogg’s 20th studio album, “Bacc on Death Row.” Other artists slated for the May concert include Warren G, Tha Eastsidaz, RBX and The Lady of Rage.
Snoop Dogg quickly rose to fame with an appearance on Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” released by Death Row Records in 1992. Snoop Dogg left the music label in 1998 and continued to sell millions of records.Snoop Dogg takes over Death Row Records brand as owner
This month Snoop Dogg announced he purchased Death Row Records. He along with Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige recently performed the halftime show at Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood.
