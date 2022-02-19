Tokyo Omicron wave: 90% deaths were in people over 60

I have been on a lot of miserable flights in my lifetime but one of my worst plane experiences is the Screechy Recorder Incident of 2012. It was exactly what it sounds like: a small child seated in my general vicinity played the recorder very loudly for what felt like several hours. Even with headphones on I could feel the screech-screech-SCREEEECH penetrate my skull. The recorder is an instrument of torture, simple as that. Even the most talented musician cannot make it sound pleasant. And, reader, this child was not a talented musician.

