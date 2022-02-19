ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Amir Khan’s face looks battered and bruised after his brutal defeat to rival Kell Brook

By Mark Fleming
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

AMIR Khan’s face looked battered and bruised after his brutal defeat to rival Kell Brook.

Khan was making his return to the ring after three years out of boxing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eufwm_0eJgLRyS00
Amir Khan was well beaten by Kell Brook in six rounds
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08rydS_0eJgLRyS00
Amir Khan looked to be in pain after his stunning defeat
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VxQHQ_0eJgLRyS00
Amir Khan's face is distorted by Kell Brook's brutal power Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun

But the former world champion looked a shadow of his former self as he took a beating from Brook.

From the first bell to the moment the referee stopped the fight in the sixth round, Khan took a battering.

He was on the receiving end of several brutal combinations, and at times his legs looked like they were going to give way.

But he recovered to keep fighting, although it was nothing like the fighter of old.

And after the TKO finish, his normally chiselled face looked a mess.

Khan said: "I am very upset. After all the training I have done I just couldn't get it going.

"I was falling a little bit short. No disrespect to Kell Brook, he put a great performance on. He did everything he needed to do.

"I was missing quite a lot. Kell was on his A-game today."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mhMo9_0eJgLRyS00
Amir Khan's face shows the damage of six rounds of boxing Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f4YKC_0eJgLRyS00
Amir Khan was gracious in defeat to Kell Brook Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48MEA5_0eJgLRyS00
Amir Khan looks battered as he speaks after the fight
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f319m_0eJgLRyS00
Amir Khan admitted this might be his final fight

The former world champion was coy about his future.

Khan, who is believed to have amassed a £30million fortune, said: "I've had 40 fights, won two world titles. I need to sit down with my family.

"But I think it is towards the end of my career now. And that love for the sport is not there any more, like it was before.

"When I was in the ring, I used to have that excitement and that push. I just didn't have it in me. I felt quite flat.

"That may be a sign for me, that maybe I am calling it a day.

"But let's see. I will go back and watch the video. And let's see where we go from here."

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Comments / 4

Related
MMA Fighting

Johnny Walker releases statement after UFC Vegas 48 knockout loss: ‘I never give up’

Johnny Walker always has a smile on his face during fight week and that was no different after his latest loss. In the main event of UFC Vegas 48 on Saturday, Walker was dispatched in quick fashion by Jamahal Hill after Hill landed a heavy right hand that sent Walker awkwardly crashing to the mat. One follow-up punch later and Walker was out cold a little under three minutes into the fight.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amir Khan
Person
Kell Brook
The US Sun

The 8 Omicron symptoms most common in fully jabbed people

OMICRON continues to dominate the Covid scene, with thousands of new cases per day. Booster vaccines, taken by more 65 per cent of Brits, are considered the only meaningful protection against the strain. The top-up doses are effective at preventing hospitalisation in the vast majority of people who are infected.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Tko
BoxingNews24.com

Jermall Charlo arrested Friday on felony charge

By Jack Tiernan: Jermall Charlo was reportedly arrested on Friday and charged with a felony in Texas for assaulting a “family/household member,” according to ESPN. Mike Coppinger is reporting that the 31-year-old WBC middleweight champion Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) is still currently in jail in Fort Bend, Texas. The bigger of the two Charlo twins, Jermall was arrested earlier on Friday at 1:29 p.m and is being held with a bail of $10,000.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MMA Fighting

Israel Adesanya says it was ‘disgusting’ for Kamaru Usman’s ‘peanut head’ manager to push for fight: ‘This is bigger than us’

Israel Adesanya didn’t appreciate Kamaru Usman’s manager publicly pushing for a fight that would turn two of the UFC’s self-styled “Three Kings” against one another. The Nigerian-born Adesanya and Usman, as well as Cameroon native Francis Ngannou, are the only three African-born fighters to ever hold UFC titles. The fact that they’re doing so simultaneously — and are widely considered to be three of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the sport — has helped to usher in a new golden era for African MMA. All three champions have repeatedly pledged their support to each other and vowed not to fight within the trio, with the idea being that three African-born champions is better than two.
COMBAT SPORTS
MiddleEasy

Johnny Walker Sends Message After Brutal KO Loss To Jamahal Hill

Johnny Walker wasted no time in getting back to his fans after a devastating defeat. The UFC Light Heavyweight contender would suffer a seriously bad knockout loss to Jamahal Hill in his second main event appearance. He’d be sent back with an explosive punch from Hill in round 1. The unconscious fighter would fall backwards, where Hill landed more shots on him on the canvas.
UFC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
330K+
Followers
8K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy