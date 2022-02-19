Amir Khan’s face looks battered and bruised after his brutal defeat to rival Kell Brook

AMIR Khan’s face looked battered and bruised after his brutal defeat to rival Kell Brook.

Khan was making his return to the ring after three years out of boxing.

Amir Khan was well beaten by Kell Brook in six rounds

Amir Khan looked to be in pain after his stunning defeat

Amir Khan's face is distorted by Kell Brook's brutal power Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun

But the former world champion looked a shadow of his former self as he took a beating from Brook.

From the first bell to the moment the referee stopped the fight in the sixth round, Khan took a battering.

He was on the receiving end of several brutal combinations, and at times his legs looked like they were going to give way.

But he recovered to keep fighting, although it was nothing like the fighter of old.

And after the TKO finish, his normally chiselled face looked a mess.

Khan said: "I am very upset. After all the training I have done I just couldn't get it going.

"I was falling a little bit short. No disrespect to Kell Brook, he put a great performance on. He did everything he needed to do.

"I was missing quite a lot. Kell was on his A-game today."

Amir Khan's face shows the damage of six rounds of boxing Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun

Amir Khan was gracious in defeat to Kell Brook Credit: Reuters

Amir Khan looks battered as he speaks after the fight

Amir Khan admitted this might be his final fight

The former world champion was coy about his future.

Khan, who is believed to have amassed a £30million fortune, said: "I've had 40 fights, won two world titles. I need to sit down with my family.

"But I think it is towards the end of my career now. And that love for the sport is not there any more, like it was before.

"When I was in the ring, I used to have that excitement and that push. I just didn't have it in me. I felt quite flat.

"That may be a sign for me, that maybe I am calling it a day.

"But let's see. I will go back and watch the video. And let's see where we go from here."

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS