Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills, Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 15:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Fayette; Lamar; Marion The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Marion County in northwestern Alabama Northwestern Fayette County in west central Alabama Northern Lamar County in west central Alabama * Until 400 PM CST. * At 320 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lamar County Airport, or near Sulligent, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Winfield, Vernon, Sulligent, Guin, Brilliant, Glen Allen, Beaverton, Gu- Win, Lamar County Airport, Lake Buttahatchee, Crews, Twin, Tucker, Bazemore, Wayside, Texas and Piney Grove. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
