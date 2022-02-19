ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills, Lower Yukon Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-20 15:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-20 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills; Lower Yukon Valley; Yukon Delta Wintry Mix for...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Butler, Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 03:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Carter THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN CARTER NORTHEASTERN RIPLEY...SOUTHWESTERN WAYNE AND NORTHWESTERN BUTLER COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 AM CST for southeastern Missouri. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Paducah.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-23 18:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chinle Valley; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Areas near Chinle, Dilkon, Eagar-Springerville, Holbrook, Kayenta, Kykotsmovi, Saint Johns, Snowflake-Taylor, Tuba City and Winslow. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 6 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Snow forecast from 5 PM Today to 6 PM Wednesday: Chinle 2 to 4 inches Dilkon 2 to 4 inches Eagar-Sprgrvlle 1 to 2 inches Holbrook 1 to 2 inches Kayenta 1 to 3 inches Kykotsmovi 2 to 4 inches Saint Johns 0 to 1 inches Snowflake-Taylr 2 to 4 inches Tuba City 0 to 1 inches Winslow 1 to 2 inches .
APACHE COUNTY, AZ
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-02-23 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Light snowfall is possible down to around 2000 feet with 4 to 6 inches from 4000 to 6000 feet and 6 to 12 inches above 6000 feet with locally greater amounts on higher peaks. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains, including along Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. * WHEN...4 PM Tuesday to noon Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions, especially during the Tuesday evening commute along Interstate 15 through the Cajon Pass. Damage to trees and power lines is possible. Visibility greatly reduced in blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Calhoun, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-19 04:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-19 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Calhoun; Clare; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Jackson; Montcalm WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds will begin to gradually subside later this morning. These winds will contribute to blowing and drifting snow, resulting in briefly reduced visibilities, especially in open country.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bay, Huron, Midland, Saginaw, Tuscola by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 06:56:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bay; Huron; Midland; Saginaw; Tuscola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT WEATHER * Temperatures will hover around or just below the freezing mark this morning as precipitation increases coverage and intensity between 800 AM and 1000 AM. * A greater frequency of freezing rain occurrence is expected near the Saginaw Bay shoreline from Port Austin to Bay City and then inland across Bay and Midland counties. IMPACTS * Light icing will lead to hazardous conditions on untreated roads and walking surfaces. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Motorists are urged to use caution and account for hazardous driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra time. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
BAY COUNTY, MI
22 WSBT

Storm Alert: Winter Storm Warning continues until midnight, expect heavy snow at times

A WINTER STORM WARNING continues for all of Michiana until 12 a.m. Friday. Heavy snow will continue Thursday afternoon/evening. Snowfall totals will likely range from 4-8". Ice accumulations could be up to 0.1". Also, expect gusty north winds at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts on Thursday could be up to 40 mph. Heavy falling snow, blowing snow, and snowy roads will make traveling difficult across Michiana Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.
Idaho8.com

Scattered snow showers Tuesday and Wednesday

Special Weather Statement, National Weather Service:. Winter Weather Returns Tonight and into Tuesday Morning. A cold front will sweep through the region later this evening and bring light snow accumulations to much of the area. Forecast snow totals of 2 to 5 inches are expected above 7,000ft, 1 to 3 inches for mountain mid-slopes, and a dusting to around 1 inch or so in the Magic Valley and Snake Plain. Motorists should be prepared for snow covered roads and winter driving conditions, especially for the Tuesday morning commute in the interstate corridor when snow will likely still be ongoing.
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Fayette, Lamar, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 15:20:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Fayette; Lamar; Marion The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Marion County in northwestern Alabama Northwestern Fayette County in west central Alabama Northern Lamar County in west central Alabama * Until 400 PM CST. * At 320 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lamar County Airport, or near Sulligent, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Winfield, Vernon, Sulligent, Guin, Brilliant, Glen Allen, Beaverton, Gu- Win, Lamar County Airport, Lake Buttahatchee, Crews, Twin, Tucker, Bazemore, Wayside, Texas and Piney Grove. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Champaign, Macon, Piatt, Vermilion by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-17 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com Target Area: Champaign; Macon; Piatt; Vermilion WINTER STORM TO BRING A WINTRY MIXTURE OF PRECIPITATION AND HEAVY SNOW TO PARTS OF CENTRAL ILLINOIS TODAY WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation changing to heavy snow this afternoon. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. North winds gusting from 40 to 45 mph. * WHERE...Piatt, Champaign, Vermilion and Macon Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on very hazardous road conditions. Significant impacts are expected, especially this afternoon. Near whiteout conditions will be possible in open areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will change to freezing rain and sleet late this morning, then change to snow, and continue through the afternoon. The heaviest snow accumulation will be in the afternoon, with 1 to 2 inch accumulations per hour possible.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
Austin Daily Herald

Wintery mix, snow expected with system

A system expected to start showing late tonight, will bring a chance for a wintery mix and measurable snow through into Tuesday. According to the National Weather Service, snow and freezing rain is expected to start falling before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, followed by snow between 1-5 a.m. That snow could become mixed with sleet after 5 a.m..
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Polk, Rusk, St. Croix by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-21 03:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Barron; Chippewa; Dunn; Polk; Rusk; St. Croix WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 13 inches possible. Locally higher amounts are possible, particularly in the northern Minnesota counties. * WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could make for difficult travel.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Fulton, Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 07:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-22 07:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Motorists should not take shelter under highway overpasses. If you cannot safely drive away from the tornado, as a last resort, either park your vehicle and stay put, or abandon your vehicle and lie down in a low lying area and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Paducah. Target Area: Fulton; Hickman The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Fulton County in western Kentucky East central Hickman County in western Kentucky * Until 645 AM CST. * At 626 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Cayce, or near Hickman, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Cayce around 630 AM CST. Fulgham around 640 AM CST. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
FULTON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-16 08:56:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-16 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Crow Wing, North Cass, South Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-22 11:45:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-22 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Crow Wing; North Cass; South Cass WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Crow Wing, South Cass and North Cass Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
CASS COUNTY, MN

