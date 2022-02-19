ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Caldwell, NJ

Rogers-Robinson takes West Caldwell Tech over Barringer - Boys basketball recap

By Mike Byrne
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bahki Rogers-Robinson recorded a double double with a game-high 29 points, four rebounds and 10 steals as West Caldwell Tech won at...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Payne Tech defeats Brearley - Girls basketball recap

Payne Tech’s Jordan Owens scored 16 points while Kayla Butler had 14 in their 46-41 victory over Brearley in Kenilworth. Leading by seven points going into the fourth quarter, Payne Tech (5-13) was able to hang on as Brearley outscored it 18-16. Bianca Sode filled up the stat sheet for Brearley (7-11) as she finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, eight blocks, and six steals.
KENILWORTH, NJ
NJ.com

Caldwell defeats Gov. Livingston - Boys basketball recap

Ray Zamloot led all scorers with 20 points to lead Caldwell past Gov. Livingston 52-44 in West Caldwell. Despite trailing by three points at halftime, Caldwell (20-3) took control in this second half as it outscored Gov. Livingston 28-17. Caldwell’s Cristian Talavera also scored 16 points and Ryan Lawrence added...
CALDWELL, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Caldwell, NJ
Sports
City
West Caldwell, NJ
NJ.com

Pemberton over Doane Academy - Girls basketball recap

Aniah Rodgers compiled 12 points, four rebounds and two assists as Alayjah Highsmith delivered 12 points, four boards, two steals and one dime for Pemberton in its 57-35 victory against Doane Academy in Pemberton. Alayna Meador supplied 10 points and seven rebounds for Pemberton (18-7). Samara Johnson and Shaili Stockham...
PEMBERTON, NJ
NJ.com

Metuchen over Bard - Boys basketball recap

Cody Cardillo scored 22 points while Max Cohn netted 21points in Metuchen’s 70-41 win over Bard in Metuchen. Metchen (10-12) led 20-9 after one quarter. Ariel Quinteros posted 13 points to lead Bard (11-6). Michael Dobbins added on 12 points and Olasubomi Eniola tallied 11 points. The N.J. High...
METUCHEN, NJ
NJ.com

Passaic Valley over Fair Lawn - Boys basketball recap

Brian Whitney led with 26 points while Joe Ceragno added 11 more as Passaic Valley won at home, 62-34, over Fair Lawn. Passaic Valley (15-9) pulled away in the second quarter with a 17-6 run for a 26-14 lead at halftime, and never looked back. Fair Lawn is now 11-13.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
NJ.com

Sparta defeats Morristown - Girls basketball recap

Brynn McCurry posted a double-double with 19 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists and three blocks as Sparta, No. 11 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Morristown 50-35 in Sparta. Alexa Acker also had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Sparta, which improves to 18-3 on the season, held...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#The Boys#West Caldwell Tech
NJ.com

Woodstown over Sterling - Girls basketball recap

Talia Battavio scored a game-high 17 points while Riley Fulmer put in 11 as Woodstown won at home, 44-37, over Sterling. Woodstown (18-5) led 26-23 at the half and pulled ahead again in the fourth quarter with a 10-6 run. Tori Wilsey sank three 3-pointers in her team-high 11 points...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Sterling defeats Winslow - Boys basketball recap

Andrew Tummings led all scorers with 23 points to lead Sterling past Winslow 47-35 in Atco. With the win, Sterling improved to 15-0 in the Colonial Conference and 10-0 in the Liberty Division. Sterling (19-5), winners of 10 of its last 11, jumped out to a 23-12 lead in the...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Pascack Hills over West Milford - Girls basketball recap

Sienna Corey provided 21 points for Pascack Hills in its 46-40 victory over West Milford in Montvale. Katie Goodwin notched 11 points for Pascack Hills (4-15) as the second-leading scorer. Avery Vacca (15) and Adison Arciniega (11) had double figures for West Milford (8-15). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
WEST MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Clayton over Pennsauken Tech - Girls basketball recap

Gianna Ettore picked up 24 points, 11 boards, six blocks, one assist and one steal for Clayton in its 38-28 victory against Pennsauken Tech in Clayton. Alexa Hopkins chipped in for Clayton (9-13) with nine points, seven rebounds, five steals, four assists and one block. Story Mccullough generated 10 rebounds, three blocks, two dimes and two steals in the win.
CLAYTON, NJ
NJ.com

Gloucester Tech over Glassboro - Boys basketball recap

Ryan Campisi scored a game-winning layup with five seconds left to lift Gloucester Tech to an exciting 45-44 win over Glassboro in Sewell. Xavier Hamilton scored a game-high 14 points for Gloucester Tech, Dare Urso added nine and Campisi finished with eight. The Cheetahs evened their record at 12-12. Peter...
GLASSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

Cresskill over Becton - Girls basketball recap

Erin Fahy recorded a double double of 15 points and 12 rebounds as Cresskill won on the road, 50-35, over Becton. Julia Hasenstab sank four 3-pointers in her 13 points while Angelina Doto delivered 12 points for Cresskill (12-12), which led 28-19 at the half. Katie Reiner led all scorers...
CRESSKILL, NJ
NJ.com

Shawnee defeats Cherokee - Girls basketball recap

Avery Kessler led Shawnee with nine points in its 23-17 victory over Cherokee in Medford. Trailing by a basket at the end of the third quarter, Shawnee (22-3) was propelled by a big fourth as it outscored 10-5. Nia Scott also scored seven points and 10 rebounds. Katie Fricker led...
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
186K+
Followers
96K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy