Woodbury over Williamstown - Girls basketball recap

Gianna Ettore picked up 24 points, 11 boards, six blocks, one assist and one steal for Clayton in its 38-28 victory against Pennsauken Tech in Clayton. Alexa Hopkins chipped in for Clayton (9-13) with nine points, seven rebounds, five steals, four assists and one block. Story Mccullough generated 10 rebounds, three blocks, two dimes and two steals in the win.

CLAYTON, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO