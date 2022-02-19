North Pitt’s Jones completes undefeated season with individual state title

(CNN) — This is happening. Russian President Vladimir Putin has defied the West, recognized two separatist-held regions in Ukraine as independent states and appears to be sending in his own troops -- he's calling them "peacekeepers" -- to the contested regions. US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield...
A jury found the three White men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery guilty in a federal hate crimes trial. Gregory and Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan now face up to life in prison in addition to the sentences they received in state court after being convicted of his murder. Janet Shamlian reports.
Prosecutors in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers accused in George Floyd’s killing needed to convince jurors that the officers “willfully” deprived Floyd of his civil rights. It was a significant challenge. Jurors are likely to struggle with the concept as they deliberate, much...
MOSCOW/DONETSK/WASHINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Western nations on Tuesday punished Russia with new sanctions for ordering troops into separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and threatened to go further if Moscow launched an all-out invasion of its neighbour. The United States, the European Union and Britain announced plans to target banks...
Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it will take up the case of a Colorado web designer who is opposed to creating wedding websites for same-sex couples because of her religious beliefs, in the latest clash to come before the court involving claims of religious liberty and state laws that prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the meeting he was supposed to have with his Russian counterpart is canceled following what the Biden administration called the start of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and moderator of "Face the Nation" Margaret Brennan joins "CBS Evening News" to discuss.
Germany's decision to halt a major gas pipeline from Russia is throwing an additional wrench into Europe’s existing energy crunch. The project, which is known as Nord Stream 2 and would ship natural gas from Russia to Germany, has been a point of contention with the U.S., which had previously waived sanctions on the project even as officials worried it would increase Europe’s dependence on Russia, which is already a major natural gas supplier for the continent.
U.S. women soccer stars, including Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, have reached a $24 million settlement with the U.S. Soccer Federation following a lawsuit over unequal pay with men’s team players. The landmark settlement was announced Tuesday, years after a group of five U.S. Women’s National Team players filed...
London — Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, Buckingham Palace said, adding that the 95-year-old monarch would carry on working. The palace said the queen would continue with "light" duties at Windsor Castle over the coming week. "She will continue...
Colombia became the latest country in Latin America to expand access to abortion Monday as the nation’s Constitutional Court voted to legalize the procedure until the 24th week of pregnancy. The decision by the tribunal of nine judges fell short of the expectations of pro-choice groups that had been...
