Loewe, Battle help Minnesota cruise past Northwestern 77-60

7-Burrell (14-8) at 2-Montour (18-4) Winner plays: Winner of 11-Freeport (13-9)/3-Belle Vernon (18-3) in semifinals on Saturday (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Burrell kicked off the WPIAL playoffs in successful fashion Friday with a 63-42 victory over No. 10 Elizabeth Forward. It was the Bucs first-ever home playoff game. Brandon Coury led the way with a game-best 22 points. Sophomore Macky Bennis added 14 points, and Travis Bitar pulled down 10 rebounds. The Bucs have won five of its past seven games, and the two losses (Freeport, Eden Christian) came by a combined five points … Montour received a bye into the quarterfinals. The Spartans finished tied for second place with Lincoln Park in Section 3 at 11-3 behind No. 1 Quaker Valley. Montour won its final six games of the regular season, That streak included a 65-48 victory over Belle Vernon at the Hoops For a Cure Classic at North Allegheny. Senior guard/forward Vason Stevenson led all scorers with 24 points, while senior guard Diaun Pinkett and sophomore guard Jake Wolfe added 17 and 11 points, respectively. Montour seeks its first WPIAL title since winning Class 3A in 2013.

