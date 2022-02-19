ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Loewe, Battle help Minnesota cruise past Northwestern 77-60

By AP Reporter
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS - Luke Loewe scored 24 points, Jamison Battle had 21 points and 14 rebounds, and Minnesota cruised to a 77-60 victory over...

www.fox32chicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Joakim Noah On His Beef With LeBron James: "LeBron Made His Decision To Go Play In Miami, And I Think The Whole Country Was Against That."

LeBron James has been in the NBA for more than 18 seasons now, and the King has been elite in every one. James has achieved the highest honors the NBA has to offer numerous times and has been to the NBA finals a whopping 10 times. This has naturally led to several battles against various players on other teams throughout the years, some of whom have had a beef with the King.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
On3.com

Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension

Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KSNT News

Washburn women’s basketball completes Northeastern sweep

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Ichabods lead nearly the entire game to rout Northeastern State on Tuesday night. Washburn won 71-49, marking its largest margin of victory this season. Northeastern State scored the opening basket, but that’s the only lead it held. Hunter Bentley hit a 3-pointer to spark a 9-0 run and Washburn never let […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Nance
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise#Northwestern
Fox 32 Chicago

Barkov leads Panthers to 5-2 victory over Blackhawks

CHICAGO - Aleksander Barkov had a goal and two assists and the surging Florida Panthers beat the Chicago Blackhawks on 5-2 on Sunday for their third straight win. Aaron Ekblad, Brandon Montour, MacKenzie Weegar and Anton Lundell also scored as Eastern Conference-leading Florida won for the seventh time in eight games and finished a five-game road trip 4-1-0.
HOCKEY
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

'Well this is fun': How Twitter reacted to Texas Tech basketball crushing Oklahoma 66-42

The No. 9 Texas Tech men's basketball team crushed Oklahoma by a score of 66-42 on Tuesday at United Supermarkets Arena.  The Red Raiders went into halftime with a seven-point lead, but they came out and dominated the second half. After the break, Texas Tech outscored Oklahoma 37-20, including a 19-0 run at one point.  Davion Warren lead all scorers with...
LUBBOCK, TX
Tribune-Review

Alle-Kiski Valley WPIAL basketball playoff capsules for Feb. 23, 2022

7-Burrell (14-8) at 2-Montour (18-4) Winner plays: Winner of 11-Freeport (13-9)/3-Belle Vernon (18-3) in semifinals on Saturday (site and time TBD) Layup lines: Burrell kicked off the WPIAL playoffs in successful fashion Friday with a 63-42 victory over No. 10 Elizabeth Forward. It was the Bucs first-ever home playoff game. Brandon Coury led the way with a game-best 22 points. Sophomore Macky Bennis added 14 points, and Travis Bitar pulled down 10 rebounds. The Bucs have won five of its past seven games, and the two losses (Freeport, Eden Christian) came by a combined five points … Montour received a bye into the quarterfinals. The Spartans finished tied for second place with Lincoln Park in Section 3 at 11-3 behind No. 1 Quaker Valley. Montour won its final six games of the regular season, That streak included a 65-48 victory over Belle Vernon at the Hoops For a Cure Classic at North Allegheny. Senior guard/forward Vason Stevenson led all scorers with 24 points, while senior guard Diaun Pinkett and sophomore guard Jake Wolfe added 17 and 11 points, respectively. Montour seeks its first WPIAL title since winning Class 3A in 2013.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
40K+
Followers
20K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy