CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You've seen those 3Star Student bumper stickers around town for, well, decades. Now, let us introduce you to our first ever 3Star Teacher!. Liza Jimenez is an elementary schoool teacher at Bishop CISD. She graduated from Texas A&M University-Kingsville and teaches all subjects for her 3rd graders. She is a two-time winner of the Teacher of the Year Award when she was teaching at Kingsville ISD.

5 DAYS AGO