The state controller's office and the City of Coachella are inviting small businesses to attend a free webinar Wednesday morning. Various agencies will provide resources for federal, state, and local programs that you can tap into. That includes grants, loans, and future contacts to keep your business thriving. State Controller Betty T. Yee and several The post Local business webinar set for Wednesday appeared first on KESQ.

COACHELLA, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO