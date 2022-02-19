ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rape Kit DNA Not Used in Other San Diego Cases as Occurred in San Francisco

By JW August
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aiwce_0eJgI0Zx00

DNA is a godsend for law enforcement, especially so these days when so many cases involving the science behind other methods of police lab work are being questioned, like bite mark comparisons and blood spatter analysis.

You only have to look at how the Golden State Killer was nabbed or watch television shows like CSI to know the attraction DNA genealogical evidence and databases hold for law enforcement. So you can imagine how the criminal justice establishment panicked over the recent revelations of the misuse of DNA samples in a San Francisco case.

That city’s district attorney, Chesa Boudin, said police used a database with DNA collected from victims of rape and sexual assault to solve another crime. He was pretty adamant about it being illegal and unethical — and a possible violation of the Fourth Amendment prohibition against unreasonable searches.

While he didn’t specify what database was used, this does point to DNA’s big problem. What are the rules in its use? What can be collected and where?

Asked whether the San Diego County District Attorney‘s office had seen anything approaching what happened in San Francisco in cases here, Communications Director Steve Walker said the office “has not received any cases where there was a request to charge a sexual assault victim with a crime based on DNA evidence developed from the victim’s sexual assault kit.”

Walker also noted that section 13823.11 of the state’s penal code sets minimum standards for the examination and treatment of sexual assault victims. While this section may have been followed to collect the DNA, there are no limitations on how it might be eventually used, such as tying a rape victim to a crime.

Given this recent revelation, you can expect more calls for the creation of some sort of uniform code to control the collection and use of DNA for criminal cases.

JW August is a San Diego-based broadcast and digital journalist.

Times of San Diego

Former Coronado Resident Gets Tentative 3-Month Sentence for Capitol Breach

A former Coronado resident was tentatively sentenced Tuesday to three months in prison for taking part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. A federal judge deferred the sentence until March 15, at which point Jeffrey Alexander Smith, 34, could receive custody, to be followed by two years of probation, with 200 hours of community service. The sentence was deferred until the court could resolve a legal issue of whether Smith can face both custody and probation.
Times of San Diego

2 in Mercedes Injured in Likely DUI Crash in Mission Bay Area

One man was hospitalized and unconscious and a second suffered a broken ankle after a likely DUI crash Monday in the Mission Bay area. The 34-year-old driver of the Mercedes was traveling with a 28-year-old passenger when the car struck a curb on the West Mission Bay Drive ramp from Sea World Drive around 5:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.
Times of San Diego

San Diego Man, 20, Indicted for Ghost Gun, Fentanyl Sales

A 20-year-old San Diego man has been indicted on charges that he sold firearms without a license, as well as fentanyl pills, to undercover law enforcement officers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday. Gavin Michael Adcock is accused of selling eight guns — seven of which were privately made...
