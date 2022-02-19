ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Times of San Diego

Sheriff’s Deputy Shoots, Kills Car Theft Suspect in Otay Mesa

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m2RU7_0eJgHj3U00
A sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man suspected of vehicle theft in a shopping center parking lot in Otay Mesa, police said Saturday. OnScene.TV.

A sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a suspected car thief in an Otay Mesa shopping center parking lot Saturday.

The shooting occurred about 9:20 a.m. at 2400 Roll Drive, according to San Diego Police Lt. Adam T. Sharki. Police homicide detectives were investigating because the shooting was in San Diego.

“Detectives have learned that San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies working in the area located an occupied stolen vehicle,” Sharki said. More deputies arrived and they ordered the occupants of the vehicle to get out.

“Deputies were able to remove two passengers from the vehicle,” he said. “The driver did not comply with deputies’ orders and instead, the male attempted to drive away and struck two deputies, knocking them to the ground. This prompted one of the deputies to fire his service weapon.”

The suspect continued to drive away and the vehicle struck two sheriff’s vehicles before coming to a stop, Sharki said.

The 27-year-old San Diego man died at the scene, the lieutenant said. His name was not released pending notification of relatives.

The two passengers were not injured and were questioned about the incident, he said.

The shooting was under investigation by San Diego police homicide detectives and will be reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office and the Critical Incident Review Board, Sharki said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531- 2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Updated at 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022

— City News Service

Comments / 0

Related
Times of San Diego

Man Arrested After Brief Standoff With Police He Thought Were Fake

A man was taken into custody Tuesday following a brief standoff with campus police he believed to be fake law enforcement officers in Kearny Mesa. The unidentified man was traveling in a pickup truck near the UC San Diego campus, but refused to stop when campus police attempted to conduct a traffic stop for his brake light at around 12:30 a.m., ABC 10News reported.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otay Mesa#Car Theft#San Diego#Public Safety#Sheriff#Homicide#City News Service
Times of San Diego

2 in Mercedes Injured in Likely DUI Crash in Mission Bay Area

One man was hospitalized and unconscious and a second suffered a broken ankle after a likely DUI crash Monday in the Mission Bay area. The 34-year-old driver of the Mercedes was traveling with a 28-year-old passenger when the car struck a curb on the West Mission Bay Drive ramp from Sea World Drive around 5:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.
Times of San Diego

Man Fatally Shot During Fight Outside Bar on Miramar Road

A 37-year-old man shot early Saturday during a fight outside a Miramar Road bar died several hours later in a hospital. San Diego Police responded to The Filling Station bar around 2 a.m. Saturday after reports of a shooting in the bar’s parking lot. The severely wounded victim was taken to a hospital.
Times of San Diego

Two People Killed After Vehicle Hits Light Pole in Oceanside

Two people were killed Saturday when their vehicle crashed into a light pole and caught fire on state Route 76, police said. Police responded to calls of the crash of a Dodge SUV at 2:13 a.m. Saturday on SR-76 and Airport Road, according to Sgt. Rick Davis of the Oceanside Police Department. Officers arrived to find the SUV fully engulfed in flames.
OCEANSIDE, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy