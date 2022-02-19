Sheriff’s Deputy Shoots, Kills Car Theft Suspect in Otay Mesa

A sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man suspected of vehicle theft in a shopping center parking lot in Otay Mesa, police said Saturday. OnScene.TV.

A sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a suspected car thief in an Otay Mesa shopping center parking lot Saturday.

The shooting occurred about 9:20 a.m. at 2400 Roll Drive, according to San Diego Police Lt. Adam T. Sharki. Police homicide detectives were investigating because the shooting was in San Diego.

“Detectives have learned that San Diego Sheriff‘s deputies working in the area located an occupied stolen vehicle,” Sharki said. More deputies arrived and they ordered the occupants of the vehicle to get out.

“Deputies were able to remove two passengers from the vehicle,” he said. “The driver did not comply with deputies’ orders and instead, the male attempted to drive away and struck two deputies, knocking them to the ground. This prompted one of the deputies to fire his service weapon.”

The suspect continued to drive away and the vehicle struck two sheriff’s vehicles before coming to a stop, Sharki said.

The 27-year-old San Diego man died at the scene, the lieutenant said. His name was not released pending notification of relatives.

The two passengers were not injured and were questioned about the incident, he said.

The shooting was under investigation by San Diego police homicide detectives and will be reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office and the Critical Incident Review Board, Sharki said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531- 2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Updated at 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022

— City News Service