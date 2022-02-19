ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-35 southbound at I-435 closed due to overturned semi

By Addi Weakley
 3 days ago
Interstate 35 southbound at Interstate 435 in Claycomo closed due to an overturned semi.

KC Scout cameras showed the flipped-over semi ablaze as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

Semi ablaze at I-35 at I-435 in Claycomo — submitted by Mollie Bunkers

Video submitted by Mollie Bunkers

Claycomo, Pleasant Valley, Liberty and Kansas City, Missouri, firefighters responded to the call.

The Claycomo Fire Department posted on Facebook that units were dispatched just before 5:15 p.m. to a crash involving several vehicles as well as a driver trapped in an 18-wheeler.

Regarding injuries, the department reported there were no transports.

Crews were still working to extinguish hot spots around 6:30 p.m.

But by 8:30 p.m., the conditions were clear to begin extraction. Lights were set up to illuminate the scene as a large crane worked to hoist the semi out of the ditch.

Kansas City Scout

The interstate remained closed at 10 p.m. due to continued removal efforts.

