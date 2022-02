Sen. Lindsey Graham urged the White House on Tuesday to work with Republicans on a bipartisan spending package to shore up Ukraine following Russia‘s invasion. Mr. Graham, South Carolina Republican, argued during an appearance on “Fox News” that President Biden needs to act swiftly to demonstrate that Russia’s aggression toward Ukraine is unacceptable. In particular, Mr. Graham said the White House should work with Congress on a bipartisan spending and military aid package.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 15 HOURS AGO