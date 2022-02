Coming off their first home loss of the season, the Ohio State Buckeyes needed to right the ship with a struggling Indiana team coming to town on Monday night. A second half field goal drought – reminiscent of Saturday’s loss to Iowa – allowed the upset-minded Hoosiers to lead by as many as four points late. But the 22nd-ranked Buckeyes rallied to force overtime, where they were able to pull out a hard fought 80-69 win before 13,744 at Value City Arena.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO