Six Flags holds hiring event ahead of 2022 season

AGAWAM, Mass. ( WWLP ) – Help is wanted across western Massachusetts.

And a job fair Saturday at Six Flags New England in Agawam is hoping to catch the eye of potential new employees and fill vacancies.

“If you are looking for a job, if you are looking for extra income, if you are looking for a change, let me tell you… I’ve been with the company for 16 years — you get paid to have fun,” said Jennifer McGrath, Communications Manager at the theme park.

Six Flags New England is offering over 3,000 part time and seasonal employee jobs for it’s 2022 season. And the latest job report from from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows promise in job gains nationwide.

According to the BLS report, the economy gained a surprising 467,000 jobs in January when economists predicted job loss due to the omicron variant.

McGrath says this positive report means America is back to work. “If you are a teacher, needing some extra income, or a college student, there’s no better place than Six Flags. We hope to hire you and start your training and you can be paid in just under a week.”

Th bureau also reported job growth was strongest in the leisure and hospitality, adding 151,000 jobs in January as well as 108,000 in food service.

Six Flags New England will also be providing virtual hiring and training opportunities.

To learn more, click here.

