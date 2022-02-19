ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Calm before the storm

By Matthew Hidalgo
Q2 News
Q2 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18aik7_0eJgDSZV00

A mild day Saturday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. It is the calm before the storm.

Temperatures Saturday night will still be fairly mild in the 30s.

Sunday we will see our high for the day in the morning hours before a cold front swings through, dropping those temperatures throughout the day. Along with colder temperatures, we will see the chance at snow. Expect this snow to start anytime after 1 p.m. with the heaviest accumulation to occur Sunday night.

This system will stick with us through Monday and then the bitter cold sets in.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Partly cloudy with gusty winds. Low near 34°F

Tomorrow... Cloudy with snow showers. Chance of Precipitation 90 percent. High near 37°F

Tomorrow night... Snow showers. Low near 4°F

Comments / 0

Related
Q2 News

Record cold possible today and tonight

Roads will be snow covered and slick this morning, so use caution during your commute. A few flurries are still possible in Billings as energy exits to the east. Southeast Montana/Northwest Wyoming could get another inch of snow.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Chillingly close to record cold

Overnight temperatures look to be the lowest of our ongoing cold snap, with much of the area being in the teens and 20s below for lows. The best chance for the 20s below is west of Billings.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Snowy and cold

We're waking up to a winter wonderland, but it's a dangerous one. Expect snow covered roads and black ice during your morning commute and on the way home from work later today as well. Drive safely.
ENVIRONMENT
Q2 News

Snow first then the bitter cold sets in!

Snow and bitter cold for the start of your work week. Temperatures today reached the 40s due to the late arrival of a cold front. Tonight, temperatures will drop with overnight temperatures in the single digits. Expect the heaviest snowfall to occur tonight into your Monday morning. Snow and gusty winds will reduce visibility and make travel difficult. So make sure to give yourself extra time for your morning commute tomorrow.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Billings, MT
Q2 News

We shift from snow to cold

With new snow down to a few flurries over southern Montana and northern Wyoming through Tuesday morning, our focus changes to cold temperatures and wind chill values. Wind chills have been in the teens to 20s below Monday afternoon. As temperatures drop to single digits below zero through Tuesday morning, wind chills across the area will be in the 20s below zero to 30 below.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Calm Before
Q2 News

Snow and cold arrive Sunday

Livingston and Big Timber will continue to see gusts of 50 to over 60 mph through Saturday with breezy periods pushing east past Billings. A few brief showers will decrease through Thursday evening with more scattered rain showers and snow flurries on Friday.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Warming up and windy

A quick shot of energy combined with lingering moisture could produce snow or rain/snow showers in eastern Yellowstone County, Miles City, Glendive, even Wibaux and Ekalaka this afternoon. A backdoor cold front could also kick up rain and snow on Friday in these areas as well. High pressure brings drier conditions on Saturday.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

A snowy, colder Wednesday

Expecting more snow this morning through early afternoon as a stronger shot of cold air moves through the area making today the coldest day of the week with highs stalling in the 20s and 30s.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Q2 News

Morning snow, Afternoon rain

A cold front drops through bringing daytime highs down into the 30s and 40s this afternoon. We can also expect snow showers (or flurries at least) this morning that could transition into rain showers this afternoon.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Forecast smorgasbord has something for everyone

After our first wave of snow Tuesday, another is set to drop through Wednesday. Light snow will develop overnight west of Billings and spread to the east early Wednesday. Harlowton to Big Timber and Nye westward have the best chance of getting several inches of snow, but a band of snow from Roundup to Billings to Sheridan is possible.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Wintry weather takes a couple swings but doesn't land a sold punch

One weather system moves across the area Monday night through Tuesday morning. The second is Tuesday night through Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Livingston area and Paradise Valley, around Judith Gap, and along the Beartooth and Red Lodge foothills from the overnight hours through Wednesday as especially morning commutes both Tuesday and Wednesday could be affected with slick roads and impaired visibility.
LIVINGSTON, MT
Q2 News

Red Lodge Mountain says 30" new snow

Good moisture combined with a great amount of lift will create bands of heavier snow Friday. Red Lodge Mountain ski resort is reporting 30 inches of new powder, with scattered reports of 4 to 8 inches closer to town and in surrounding communities in the Red Lodge foothills.
BILLINGS, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy