A mild day Saturday with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. It is the calm before the storm.

Temperatures Saturday night will still be fairly mild in the 30s.

Sunday we will see our high for the day in the morning hours before a cold front swings through, dropping those temperatures throughout the day. Along with colder temperatures, we will see the chance at snow. Expect this snow to start anytime after 1 p.m. with the heaviest accumulation to occur Sunday night.

This system will stick with us through Monday and then the bitter cold sets in.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Partly cloudy with gusty winds. Low near 34°F

Tomorrow... Cloudy with snow showers. Chance of Precipitation 90 percent. High near 37°F

Tomorrow night... Snow showers. Low near 4°F

