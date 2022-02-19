ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Batman: Matt Reeves Got "Annoyed" by How Often WB Asked Him to Direct Film

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only is Matt Reeves helming The Batman for Warner Brothers, but he's also developing his own universe based around the film. At one point, however, that wasn't always the case. Reeves said when he was deep in post-production of War for the Planet of the Apes, the studio kept calling...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

Zoe Saldana Says Marvel Forced Her to Remove Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Post

Marvel forced Zoe Saldana to remove a post regarding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 because it potentially contained spoilers. The Gamora actress has been sharing lots of behind-the-scenes looks at her makeup to transform herself into the Guardian of the Galaxy. Since the third film from director James Gunn is currently filming, it's a good way to keep fans interested until the movie debuts next year. However, that doesn't mean Marvel Studios wants storylines or plot details to be accidentally released online. Though the studio made Saldana remove an earlier social media post, she was able to reshare it after covering specific content.
MOVIES
SFGate

‘Twilight’ Director Warned Robert Pattinson About Kristen Stewart’s Age After First Audition Kiss

Kristen Stewart revealed to The New Yorker last year that her “Twilight” audition kiss with Robert Pattinson was the pivotal moment when she became convinced the actor had to be cast as Edward Cullen in the vampire romance films. “Twilight” director Catherine Hardwicke guested on “The Big Hit Show” podcast (via Insider) this month and looked back at the audition that launched a zeitgeist-defining film franchise.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
MOVIES
Popculture

Drew Barrymore Surprisingly Admits Having Open Relationship With 'Old School' Star

When two members of romantic comedy royalty get together, gossip was sure to be shared. Kate Hudson stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show, and the two actresses spilled the tea about their past relationships with the Wilson brothers. Barrymore dated Luke Wilson publicly in 1999, and Hudson dated Owen Wilson off and on after they starred in 2006's You, Me, and Dupree. Barrymore revealed in the episode that she and Wilson had an open relationship when they were together.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Stuns In White Shorts & Floral Top In ‘Murder Mystery 2’ BTS Pic With Adam Sandler

Jennifer Aniston cozied up to her pal Adam Sandler in a gorgeous beach photo on the set of the sequel to their hit Netflix film ‘Murder Mystery.’. Netflix’s best murder detectives are back at it. Jennifer Aniston, 52, and Adam Sandler, 55, celebrated filming Murder Mystery 2 by sharing some behind-the-scenes footage to Instagram from the gorgeous Oahu, Hawaii set. The actors and real-life friends posed in front of the picture-perfect ocean backdrop for an epic snapshot. The Friends alum rocked a floral top, white shorts and sunglasses, while the Happy Gilmore star, who lovingly wrapped his hand around Jennifer, wore a pink collard shirt, gray shorts, and sunglasses.
MOVIES
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix's Latest Hit Horror Thriller Is Based on a True Story

Netflix recently added Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman to its roster of horror movies. Like many new-to-Netflix movies, the film shot straight to the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart and now holds the number three spot on the chart. The movie was written and directed by Daniel Farrands, who is also responsible for The Haunting of Sharon Tate, The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman.
MOVIES
IndieWire

George Clooney Says Ben Affleck Has ‘Been Through the Ringer,’ Deserves Another Oscar

George Clooney only has “Good Will” for Ben Affleck. Clooney, who directed Affleck in Amazon Prime Video‘s “The Tender Bar,” called the film a “real showcase” for his pal. “You know, Ben’s been through the ringer,” Clooney said to Deadline. “He’s been as high as you could get. He stood on the stage and won a couple of Oscars. He knows what it’s like to be at the top of the game, and he also has had some rough patches.” Clooney continued, “Some of them, as he has said many times, self-inflicted, but he’s a fighter, and he’s been out there, and he...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Brad Pitt Has Reportedly Been Dating This Singer 'Under the Radar' For Months

We may or may not have a new couple alert on our hands. Despite past reports that Brad Pitt was having a tough time on the dating scene, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood… Oscar winner has reportedly been off the market for a number of months. The latest rumor circulating around is that Pitt and Swedish singer Lykke Li are dating. How exactly did this happen? Let’s get into it. According to a source who spoke with The Sun, Pitt and Lykke Li (born Li Lykke Timotej Zachrisson) started dating sometime in the middle of last year. The Sun also...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Jennifer Garner Is Making Her Return to TV in This Beloved Series

Watch: Jennifer Garner Recreates "Alias" Pool Scene 18 Years Later. Jennifer Garner is ready to party. Starz announced that the Alias actress is set to appear in the revival of the two-season hit Party Down, about a group of aspiring Hollywood dreamers paying the bills as cater-waiters, which ran from 2009 to 2010. She will play Evie, a "successful producer of studio franchise movies, who, in the wake of a breakup, is reconsidering her life choices." " according to the network. Evie will date series original Adam Scott's Henry Pollard, who "becomes a way for her to explore possible new directions."
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This chilling new Netflix horror movie has viewers afraid to fall asleep

Elizabeth Lail is a familiar face to Netflix subscribers, thanks to her role in one of the biggest series the streamer has ever released: The psychological thriller You, based on a series of popular books. However, don’t be surprised to scroll through your Netflix app and stumble across her name and likeness connected to another top-tanked title. It’s called Countdown, and it’s one of the most-watched horror movies on Netflix. In fact, it’s one of the service’s most-watched movies, period, for the time being.
MOVIES

