ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Ukrainian Americans come together to pray for peace

By Sarah Hollenbeck
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ABkKv_0eJgCkgk00

Ukrainian Americans in the Tampa Bay area are coming together to pray for peace and a Tampa organization in Ukraine is ready to evacuate any Americans if the need arises.

Many church members at the Epiphany of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in St. Petersburg have family in Ukraine. Some are sending over supplies, others are praying for safety. On Sunday, February 20th, the church will host several prayer sessions for Ukraine.

ABC Action News also spoke with a Tampa-based organization called Project Dynamo that’s in Kyiv, Ukraine for nearly a week.

The leader of the organization said they're making plans right now to evacuate thousands of Americans from the country if Russia invades.

RELATED: USF professor says she doesn't think Ukrainian invasion will happen

The same local organization has helped thousands of Americans escape from Afghanistan.

Project Dynamo spent the past week ramping up operations in Ukraine and collecting donations to be able to plan mass evacuations — if needed.

ProjectDynamo.Org . That’s our website. If you go to it right now there is a Ukrainian evacuation button. You click that and say my name is John Doe, here’s my phone number and my email and then we start building manifests so we can get people together and move them around," Bryan Stern with Project Dynamo said.

Stern described the situation in Ukraine as “surreal but not panic.”

The Tampa resident heads up Project Dynamo and is currently planning for the uncertain. "Since the war hasn’t started yet, I can’t tell you if the airports will be open, if the airfields will be open, are there tanks rolling through the streets? Are the checkpoints?” Stern questioned.

Sarasota resident Andrew Futey says he’s growing more concerned about his relatives in Ukraine by the day.

“Right now it’s a very serious and critical time. Over the last 3 or 4 days the situation has even gotten worse in terms of what’s happening in Ukraine," he said.

Futey heads up the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America and is urging leaders in the US to send support and issue sanctions against the Russian federation.

"We are demanding, urging and hopeful the us steps up to the plate and enacts those sanctions as quickly as possible," he elaborated.

President Joe Biden plans to convene a meeting of the National Security Council Sunday to discuss the situation in Ukraine.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukrainian Americans#Tampa Bay Area#Ukraine#Russia#Abc Action News#Project Dynamo#Usf#Projectdynamo
Reuters

Ukraine president calls for immediate ceasefire

KYIV, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire in the eastern part of the country, where clashes between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces intensified in recent days. He also said Ukraine supports peace talks within the Trilateral Contact Group, where Ukraine participates...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
americanmilitarynews.com

North Koreans in Russia ordered to work in groups so they can’t escape

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korean construction workers in Russia are being prohibited by their government back home from taking on small-scale side jobs, a policy change designed to prevent them from escaping, sources in Russia told RFA. An estimated...
WORLD
MSNBC

Misinformation problem dogs Cruz, this time on Canadian protest

It was nearly a year ago when The New York Times profiled Sen. Ron Johnson, describing the Wisconsin Republican as his party’s most brazen “purveyor of misinformation on serious issues.”. It’s hard not to wonder whether Sen. Ted Cruz saw the phrasing as some kind of challenge, effectively...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Ex-Trump adviser calls on U.S. to prepare for Ukrainian government in exile

Donald Trump's former White House national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, says the U.S. must develop plans to recognize a Ukrainian government in exile in the event Russian troops depose President Volodymyr Zelensky. Driving the news: O'Brien told Axios if Russian troops invade Kyiv, he doesn't see "any circumstance" in which...
POTUS
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

20K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy