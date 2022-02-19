ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Blaze of glory: Be a cut above the rest in an oversized blazer

By Jo Jones and Helen Seamons
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hqYF4_0eJgCg9q00

For SS22, the runways were awash with oversized blazers and tailoring, from Stella McCartney’s bold saturated colour suiting and Valentino’s crisp minimal white tailoring to Prada’s leather take on the trend. Whether you’re looking for chic neutrals, classic black, checks or a pop of colour, the high street has a great choice. For an everyday oversized blazer in a beige, try Arket (£135). M&S’s versatile, black, single-breasted blazer (£39.50) can be worn for evenings out over an LBD or jumpsuit. Or pick up a Celine-inspired houndstooth at Mango (£79.99) or Massimo Dutti’s version (3, below)

Follow Maggie Gyllenhaal’s lead and choose a neutral tone, such as Asos’s charcoal blazer (£52). River Island’s buff style (£65) works perfectly with a cosy knit and leather trousers, or go head-to-toe in faux leather with H&M’s blazer and matching trousers (4, below), à la Bella Hadid. Style hack: search the men’s section of charity or vintage shops for an oversized fit.

If you are more of a fan of bold colour, then this is your season. Maje’s pink, loose-fitting jacket (£399) will instantly brighten your wardrobe. Style with a simple white T-shirt and trainers. & Other Stories’ vibrant orange corduroy jacket (£120) is a really versatile piece: switch it up and pair with a knitted dress or skirt instead. Jigsaw’s vivid lime leopard-print option (£230) is a show-stopper. Team with this season’s mini skirt or trade in your skinny jeans for wide-leg trousers with a high waist: ideal with an oversized jacket and a fitted top. Style up your look with some simple jewellery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HYXRX_0eJgCg9q00

1. Textured, £59.99, zara.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HHOow_0eJgCg9q00
Photograph: Nathalie Gabay

2. Khaki, £340, essentiel-antwerp.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UtuSs_0eJgCg9q00

3. Houndstooth, £149, massimodutti.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EZjpS_0eJgCg9q00

4. Leather, £229.99, hm.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lBN21_0eJgCg9q00

5. Chestnut, £247.50, alexachung.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Who will pay for the hundreds of lives the Post Office destroyed?

I am pleased that this story has finally been picked up by the wider media (The innocent have paid a high price for the Post Office scandal. The guilty have not, 15 February). But what is not being made abundantly clear is that this is actually not a miscarriage of justice, it is far worse: the Post Office was absolutely aware that the Horizon system was flawed but still continued to (a) prosecute subpostmasters on a grand scale for the best part of 14 years, and (b) tell them that they were the only one. The Post Office also took substantial sums of money from the subpostmasters. This is theft and fraud. This is far more dishonest over a much longer period than anything done by Nick Leeson, as one example of many frauds. This was not victimless crime.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

‘I was walking past her bedroom and spotted her legs sticking out’: Helge Skodvin’s best phone picture

It was April 2020, the sixth week of home schooling, and eight-year-old Lara was fed up. Her father, photographer Helge Skodvin, along with his wife and two elder daughters, was stuck inside with Lara at home in Norway. The first wave of Covid had closed schools across the country, so at 9am every day, each of Skodvin’s daughters took a room in the house to join online classes; his youngest was supposed to be in the kitchen. Instead, Skodvin found Lara hiding under her bed, refusing to go back to her screen, table and lesson. He is pretty sure it was maths she ran away from.
PHOTOGRAPHY
NYLON

7 Handbag Trends That Are Taking Over 2022

New year, new bag. Shopping for an accessory that you’ll likely wear every day can be an intimidating, but also a very rewarding, task. A good pick should go from day to night to travel to work and everywhere else, and for 2022, all handbag trends are pointing towards being bold, bright, and making a statement.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stella Mccartney
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Impressively Does a Handstand in Leggings, Tie-Dye Sweatshirt and Chunky Gray Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lady Gaga tackled Monday morning in sporty style, thanks to a bold pair of leggings and chunky sneakers. The “House of Gucci” star shared a new Instagram photo this week, posing in a handstand on a purple yoga mat at the gym. Gaga’s workout ensemble featured a white, orange and blue tie-dye hoodie, layered over a light gray cutout top with slim-fitting blue leggings. Her look was complete with a bracelet and hoop earrings, as well as short black socks. “Rollin’...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Complex

Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s Sell for a Total of $25.3 Million

After being up for auction on Sotheby’s for the last two weeks, bidding for the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Lows has officially closed. Just moments ago, the sale for all 200 pairs of the Damier-printed sneaker collab concluded, with almost every lot, besides a few men’s size 7.5 and 8 pairs, selling for above $100,000. The highest price that the sneaker sold for was $352,800 for a men’s size 5, and according to the auction house, this is the only size of the shoe to be produced. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the lowest price for the shoe sold for $75,600 in a men’s size 6.5.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Saweetie Pops in Purple Metallic Boots and Little Black Dress for MAC’s ‘Challenge Accepted’ Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Saweetie made a case for metallic in MAC’s latest campaign. The rapper made a footwear statement in an all-black outfit matched with a pair of bold boots. The star posed for the campaign photos in an edgy black dress. The satin silhouette featured spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline. She paired the dress with a long draping jacket. The collared trench flowed down to her ankles and featured long sleeves with silver buckle details at her wrists. View this...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kate Beckinsale Blows Bubbles in Leggings, Tank Top and Chunky Platform Boots With Her Unamused Cat

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kate Beckinsale was stylishly—and comfortably—dressed for a day of at-home play with her cat, Clive and producer pal Jarrett Sackman. The “Guilty Party” star danced around her kitchen with Sackman in a new Instagram video, as both used plastic toy guns to fill the air with bubbles. For the occasion, Beckinsale wore a dark red tank top layered over two other black and white sleeveless tops, as well as black leggings. She completed her look with a black headband. Unamused, Clive...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blazers#Blaze Of Glory#Skinny Jeans#Prada#M S#Asos#H M#Massimodutti Com#Chestnut
Footwear News

Beyonce Is Red-Hot & Ready for Valentine’s Day Modeling New Ivy Park Adidas ‘Bey Mine’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Beyonce is back in red from head to toe. The world-renowned singer and performer gave us a sneak peek yesterday at some looks from her newest Adidas collection under her brand Ivy Park. The athleisure line launched in 2016, and has since become a hit amongst fans. The collection is set to release on Adidas.com on Feb. 9 and in select stores on Feb. 10 with a slew of Valentine’s Day-inspired ensembles.  In one image posted to the Ivy Park...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 5 “Racer Blue” Releases Tomorrow

Ever since the start of 2022, Jordan Brand put a pause on their Saturday releases, slowing things down quite a bit to recuperate following the holidays. Come this weekend, though, things will finally return back to normal thanks to the Air Jordan 5 “Racer Blue.”. Unlike some of this...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas”

First rumored in late October 2021 and confirmed by NIKE, Inc. in December, the women’s Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas” has recently emerged via official images. As depicted in both initial mock-ups and early teasers, the upcoming sneakers opt for an unassuming “Sail” colorway across most of its upper and sole unit. Traditional nubuck and leather materials are abandoned in favor of a mostly-canvas construction, which couples with the off-white color palette to explain the Jordans‘ “Blank Canvas” moniker. While not associated with Aleali May, the sneakers’ build draws some comparison to the Los Angeles-based designer’s “Friends & Family” 4s inspired by her father’s military background. The latest women’s-exclusive, however, lends itself much more freely to any customization and wear-and-tear given its “Sail” ensemble. TPU eye-stays along the tongue, collar lining and parts of the midsole interrupt the titular tone with a lighter shade of off-white, but they’re trumped by blotches of red, blue and yellow hues that claim territory on the outsole.
APPAREL
Footwear News

An Up-Close Look at Ashanti’s National Anthem Outfit Featuring Thigh-High Stretch Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to fashion, Ashanti always understands the assignment. On Thursday, the R&B singer took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her outfit from her performance at the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ashanti attended the highly anticipated football game to sing the National Anthem last Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) The Grammy Award-winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a colorful scallop-trim...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low Auditions For The Defining Moments Pack

It’s 2022 and Jordan Brand has yet to kick the habit of dressing up their new models in old, fan-favorite colorways. Here, the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low steps up onto the stage, auditioning for the “Defining Moments Pack” in a make-up more than appropriate. Down to...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Nike Is Releasing a New Air Force 1 Colorway For Valentine’s Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The classic Nike Air Force 1 will once again be the recipient of a new colorway for Valentine’s Day. Images of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” colorway have surfaced this week, an upcoming style for the iconic silhouette that’s wearing hues and details tied to the heart-filled holiday. The sneaker starts off with a predominantly white leather upper that’s offset with a special pink Swoosh branding on the sides decorated with “Nike” and “Love” texts throughout. Breaking up...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Bold Red Animates This Nike Air Max 95’s Air Bubbles

In 1995, a young Sergio Lozano helped a growing sportswear company based in Beaverton, Oregon enter the next 27 years of its life by abandoning a familiar design language for something almost jarring. How? Enter: The Nike Air Max 95. Inspired by both human anatomy and the natural erosion that...
BEAVERTON, OR
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Is a Valentine’s Day Dream in Pink Bow Minidress and Slick Pink Stilettos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Chrissy Teigen was the epitome of Valentine’s Day style this week — with a bag to match. The “Cravings” author posed at home in a punchy pink Rotate Birger Christensen minidress. The style featured a silky crepe skirt, topped with a massive bow top coated in “R” logos. The dress’ monochrome pink palette and feminine aesthetic appeared straight out of Valentine’ Day, which often features red, pink and white color schemes. Teigen thematically paired her look with a heart-shaped clutch,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Images of the Air Jordan 4 ‘Infrared’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 4 is arriving soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz has shared images of the Air Jordan 4 “Infrared, a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s fourth signature shoe that’s slated to hit shelves this spring. The forthcoming style features a two-tone color scheme with dark gray covering the majority of the nubuck upper before the look is broken up with a lighter shade on the mudguard. The makeup’s standout element is the vibrant...
APPAREL
The Guardian

The Guardian

159K+
Followers
53K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy