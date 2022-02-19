ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

WATCH: Helicopter splashes down near Miami Beach swimmer

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U9c84_0eJgCccw00

MIAMI, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A helicopter was caught on camera splashing down near the shore off Miami Beach on Saturday, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

Officers said the helicopter went down just after 1 p.m. Saturday, narrowly avoiding several groups of swimmers.

Great ape Toby dies at Columbus zoo

“Two occupants have been transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition,” a tweet from the police department said.

The area around the crash was cleared of swimmers and closed. The FAA is responding to the scene.

Police did not immediately identify the type of helicopter or the pilot’s identity. News Channel 8 is working to find how many people were aboard the aircraft.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Three injured, two critical, after south Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people are injured, two in critical condition, after a head-on crash in south Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the crash took place on SR-104 and Alum Creek Drive at approximately 6:49 p.m. A third victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Police closed down the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on the north side of Columbus Tuesday night. Columbus police said officers responded to the 5800 block of Satinwood Drive at approximately 8:45 p.m. for a call of a shooting. The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. There […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Miami Beach, FL
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Accidents
Miami, FL
Sports
Local
Ohio Accidents
Miami Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Columbus, OH
Accidents
Miami Beach, FL
Sports
Miami Beach, FL
Accidents
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Hilltop neighbors happy with abandoned car removal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Abandoned cars are causing problems for residents in several neighborhoods around the city, with both police and neighbors worrying the cars can lead to crime. The Columbus Division of Police has finished the first part of an effort to get these cars off the streets as part of Operation Broken Windows. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Gunshot fired through child’s room on city’s east side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a gunshot was fired through a child’s room at a house on the city’s southeast side Monday, police said. Around 12:28 a.m. Monday, a resident reported the incident to Columbus police, which occurred on the 2600 block of Maybury Road, according to a news release from […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimmer#Traffic Accident#Wfla#Jackson Memorial Hospital#News Channel 8#Nbc4 Wcmh Tv
NBC4 Columbus

Woman seriously injured after hit-skip in Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is in serious condition after being hit by a car which police said fled the scene early Tuesday morning in the Hilltop section of Columbus. Police responded to the area of Sullivant Avenue and South Highland Avenue at approximately 3:56 a.m. near a Sunoco gas station. Police said the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police arrest suspect in 40+ auto thefts

Video courtesy of Columbus Division of Police. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a man they said is a suspect in more than 40 car and trailer thefts around central Ohio. On Feb. 16, Columbus SWAT officers responded to a barricade call at a hotel on the 7400 block of North High Street. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Gahanna police searching for missing teen

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Police in Gahanna are searching areas near Big Walnut Creek after a teen was reported missing late Monday night.  According to the Gahanna Division of Police Facebook page, witness told officers that shortly before midnight, a male was seen walking into Big Walnut Creek near Nob Hill Drive and was unable […]
GAHANNA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One injured after gunfire exchange in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old has been charged after police said an exchange of gunfire resulted in him being hospitalized. Columbus police said officers responded to the 2700 block of Berwick Square for a report of someone being shot at approximately 11:53 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 16-year-old […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
FAA
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police: Cars exchange gunfire in road rage incident

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police said two vehicles exchanged gunfire during an apparent road rage incident on a Columbus street Monday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to a call for a vehicle being shot at on the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue at approximately 3:24 p.m. At the scene, officers met with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two shot inside car in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were injured after a vehicle they were in was shot at by an unknown person Sunday afternoon. Columbus police said officers responded to a ShotSpotter call on the 1800 block of Artane Place at approximately 3:37 p.m. At the scene, officers found a shooting scene but no victims. Officers […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead after hit-and-run on city’s east side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man died after being hit by a vehicle on the city’s east side Friday, according to a news release from the Columbus Division of Police. A passing motorist noticed the unnamed victim, only identified as John Doe, lying in the northbound lanes of James Road, north of the Fair Avenue […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Utah police: Man told 4-year-old to fire at officers

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Investigators believe a man told his 4-year-old child to fire at officers following a dispute over his order at a McDonald’s drive-thru in suburban Salt Lake City on Monday, police said. An officer was able to swipe at the gun as it was fired, directing the bullet away. The unidentified man […]
MIDVALE, UT
NBC4 Columbus

53-year-old dies in Fayette County crash

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office announced that a fatal crash took place early Tuesday morning near Washington Court House. Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth reports that the crash occurred just after 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of US-62 and Bloomingburg-New Holland Rd. Deputies say a semi tractor-trailer driven by […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy