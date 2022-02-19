ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, Iowa pull away from No. 18 Ohio State 75-62

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Keegan Murray scored 24 points and Iowa used a big run early in the second half to beat No. 18 Ohio State 75-62.

Murray made 10 of 17 shots to lead the Hawkeyes, who are 18-8.

Iowa trailed by four points with 17:35 left before going on a 17-4 run.

The Buckeyes pulled within six points with 2:40 remaining, but the Hawkeyes scored the final seven points to seal the win.

Ohio State is 16-7.

Related
NBC4 Columbus

No. 22 Ohio State outlasts Indiana in OT, 80-69

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Malaki Branham scored 27 points and No. 22 Ohio State rallied to beat Indiana 80-69 in overtime. Indiana led by four with 2:47 to go in regulation, but E.J. Liddell forced a steal with 1:11 remaining and slammed home the tying dunk with six seconds left. The Hoosiers jumped ahead by […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sheldon scores 19, No. 18 Ohio State women top Wisconsin

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 19 points on 9-of-13 shooting and No. 18 Ohio State cruised to a 59-42 win over Wisconsin.   Ohio State was 2 of 9 in the fourth quarter with five of its 11 turnovers to finish with its second-lowest offensive output of the season. However, the Buckeyes held […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Michigan’s Howard suspended 5 games for Wisconsin melee

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard has been suspended the final five games of the regular season and fined $40,000 for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in the head, triggering a postgame melee. The Big Ten Conference also on Monday suspended three players one game for the altercation following the Badgers’ 77-63 win […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC4 Columbus

Landry tells Browns he wants to stay, but open to winning ‘elsewhere’

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Jarvis Landry, slowed by injuries last season, has told the team he’d like to continue chasing a championship with Cleveland but is ready to move on if necessary. In a series of Twitter posts, Landry, who is entering his final year under contract, addressed his […]
NFL
NBC4 Columbus

Charity hockey game set for March 6

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – The annual First Responders Face-Off Hockey Game between Columbus fire and Columbus police returns this year after the game was canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic. Both teams will be adding a little star power to their rosters with a charity game they’re now calling Heroes and Legends. The Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC 4’s Matt Barnes returns from Olympics

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4’s Matt Barnes returned home from China Monday afternoon. Matt spent the last two weeks in Beijing covering the 2022 Winter Games. Matt’s mom and sister, and NBC 4’s cameras, were all waiting for Matt at the airport. After taking some well-earned time off, Matt will be back on the air […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Tell Me More: Hilliard teacher headed to the Iditarod

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — On the first Saturday in March, mushers hit the trail in Alaska…the Iditarod. This is the 50th anniversary of what they call the last great race covering 1,000 miles from Anchorage to Nome. And a Hilliard 3rd grade teacher will be on the trail documenting it all for the world. Jim […]
NBC4 Columbus

Medina Spirit stripped of Kentucky Derby victory

Medina Spirit was stripped of the victory in last year’s Kentucky Derby and Mandaloun was declared the winner after a ruling by state racing stewards on Monday. The since-deceased Medina Spirit tested positive after the race last May for a steroid, betamethasone, that is legal in Kentucky but banned on race day. Medina Spirit finished […]
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Kukan scores twice, Blue Jackets beat Sabres 7-3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dean Kukan had two goals and an assist, Jean-Francois Berube stopped 33 shots in his first NHL start in nearly four years, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Buffalo Sabres 7-3. Brendan Gaunce had a goal and two assists and Boone Jenner had a goal and an assist for Columbus, […]
NHL
NBC4 Columbus

Group bowls for a cure at Columbus alley

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There are many ways to help with cancer research, and on Sunday, one group in Columbus took their favorite pass time and turned it into a fundraising opportunity. The Central Ohio USBC bowling club is looking for a strike year-round, and on Sunday at HPL Bowling Center, the group did a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

US women soccer players settle suit for $24M

U.S. women soccer players reached a landmark agreement with the sport’s American governing body to end a six-year legal battle over equal pay, a deal in which they are promised $24 million plus bonuses that match those of the men.
FIFA
