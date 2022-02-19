Murray, Iowa pull away from No. 18 Ohio State 75-62
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Keegan Murray scored 24 points and Iowa used a big run early in the second half to beat No. 18 Ohio State 75-62.
Murray made 10 of 17 shots to lead the Hawkeyes, who are 18-8.
Iowa trailed by four points with 17:35 left before going on a 17-4 run.
The Buckeyes pulled within six points with 2:40 remaining, but the Hawkeyes scored the final seven points to seal the win.
Ohio State is 16-7.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 0