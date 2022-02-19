Murray, Iowa pull away from No. 18 Ohio State 75-62

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Keegan Murray scored 24 points and Iowa used a big run early in the second half to beat No. 18 Ohio State 75-62.

Murray made 10 of 17 shots to lead the Hawkeyes, who are 18-8.

Iowa trailed by four points with 17:35 left before going on a 17-4 run.

The Buckeyes pulled within six points with 2:40 remaining, but the Hawkeyes scored the final seven points to seal the win.

Ohio State is 16-7.

