Randy Kelley sets Sullivan points record
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Sullivan senior Randy Kelley set a new points record at the school on Saturday afternoon. He now has 1,535 points which surpasses the old record of 1,534 set by Rhett Smith. Kelley’s record came on a steal and layup in the 4th quarter of a 74-68 victory over Indian Creek.
Kelley said he envisioned the record would come in this fashion. “I figured it would probably be a layup and I figured I would probably get it before the 4th quarter but you know things happen and we ended up with the win so that’s all that matters. I thought I had a chance after my freshman year I just kept working trying to get it and it feels great to finally accomplish it,” he said.
Added head coach Jeff Moore: "You know he had been a big time scorer and he came in as a freshman averaged, you know as a freshman he was probably 5'9 125 pounds and he averaged double figures for us and was second in assists didn't make very many turnovers and I knew he was going to have a big career here at Sullivan," Moore said.
