WDA Hockey: Jamestown wins WDA title, Minot and Mandan advance to state
The third day of the WDA hockey tournament wrapped up in Saturday with three teams competing, just two state tournament bids remaining, and a new champion waiting to be crowned.
The WDA title went to the Jamestown Bluejays for the first time since 1995. The Bluejays defeated Legacy’s first year program 3-0.
Both Jamestown and Legacy will advance to the state tournament in Grand Forks next weekend.
In the state qualifier games, Minot rode it’s defense to a solid performance against Bismarck. The Magi jumped ahead in the first period and never looked back, adding second goal and an empty netter in the third to shutout the Demons 3-0.
This will be the Magi’s fourth straight state tournament appearance.
The other state qualifier game featured two of the lowest seeds in the tournament facing off. No. 7 Bottineau-Rugby and No. 9 Mandan. The Mandan Braves struck first early in the first period to take a 1-0 lead. They’d add two more in the second period to win 3-1.
It's Mandan's first state appearance since 2019.
