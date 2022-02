What in the book cover is going on? Banning books in 2022 seems like we’re living in the 1800’s. America is not the only country around the world restricting access to books. While we’re sleep State Superintendents are deciding what books we’re privy to in school and libraries. There’s probably more players making decisions like this. In our neck of the woods Virginia and South Carolina are leading the race to ban books. Do you think the world was evolving, or going in reverse as we speak? If you take away books from students they’ll find those hidden gems.

