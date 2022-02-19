ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

East Asian Patients With Advanced RCC Benefit from Lenvatinib Plus Pembrolizumab

By Conor Killmurray
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubgroups analysis from the CLEAR trial of lenvatinib plus pembrolizumab showed efficacy results were consistent between East Asian patients and the overall study population. Data from the CLEAR trial (NCT02811861) that were presented at the 2022 Genitourinary Cancers Symposium indicated a benefit to therapy with lenvatinib (Lenvima) plus pembrolizumab (Keytruda) in...

Axios

2 cancer patients "cured" after promising immunotherapy treatment

Ten years after receiving a treatment that modifies a patient's own immune cells to attack cancer, two patients who had a form of blood cancer show no signs of the disease, researchers report Wednesday. Why it matters: The patients' remissions hint at how long the effects of CAR-T therapy —...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Preclinical study shows ketogenic diet could enhance pancreatic cancer therapy

A Ludwig Cancer Research preclinical study has demonstrated that a common weight-loss diet could enhance the efficacy of chemotherapy for pancreatic cancer. Published in the journal Med, the study shows that a ketogenic diet—or high fat, modest protein and very low carbohydrate intake—synergizes with chemotherapy to triple survival time compared to chemotherapy alone in rigorous mouse models of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC).
CANCER
Killeen Daily Herald

Neoadjuvant Pembrolizumab Plus Chemo Treats Early TNBC

THURSDAY, Feb. 10, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with previously untreated stage II or III triple-negative breast cancer, the rate of event-free survival is higher for those receiving neoadjuvant pembrolizumab combined with chemotherapy versus neoadjuvant chemotherapy alone, according to a study published in the Feb. 10 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

Mayo Clinic model predicts therapy benefits for gastric cancer patients

The use of genomic sequencing to predict the likelihood that gastric cancer patients will benefit from chemotherapy or from immunotherapy has been validated by findings in a study published Feb. 9 in Nature Communications. Researchers developed a machine learning algorithm using genetic data from over 5,000 patients, and then developed...
FLORIDA STATE
scitechdaily.com

New Research Finds That With Obesity, the Problem Isn’t an Excess of Fat but Its Loss of Function

Obesity is known to cause cardiometabolic diseases like hypertension and diabetes but attributing these diseases to merely an overabundance of fat is a simplification. On a basic level, fat acts as a receptacle to store energy, but upon a closer look it is an essential actor in vital bodily processes like the immune response, the regulation of insulin sensitivity, and maintenance of body temperature. In a review published in the journal Cell on February 3rd, 2022, researchers argue that the negative health effects of obesity stem not simply from an excess of fat but from the decline in its ability to respond to changes, or in other words, its plasticity.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Pre-infection vitamin D deficiency associated with increased severity and mortality among COVID-19 patients

Vitamin D is most often recognized for its role in bone health, but low levels of the supplement have been associated with a range of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and infectious diseases. Early on in the pandemic health officials began to encourage people to take vitamin D, as it plays a role in promoting immune response and could protect against COVID-19.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Potential cancer treatment found in high blood pressure medication

A Te Herenga Waka–Victoria University of Wellington Ph.D. graduate who was based at the Gillies McIndoe Research Institute (GMRI) has found a potential new source of help for colon cancer patients—medications used to treat hypertension, or high blood pressure. Dr. Matthew Munro, who graduated last year from the...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Brain shortcuts may be partially to blame for vaccine and mask non-compliance

If close friends and family members who contracted COVID-19 had mild cases and recovered quickly, or if they had an adverse reaction to the vaccine, your brain might convince you that you'd have the same experience. This phenomenon, known as "availability heuristic," is one of a handful of cognitive shortcuts, which conserve brain energy and are generally understood to be positive and beneficial. For example, an alternative route to work could save you time and fuel, or a mathematical method could aid you in solving an equation more efficiently.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Common sleep apnea treatment may not benefit patients older than 80

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) is the treatment of choice for moderate-to-severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). But researchers from the University of Missouri School of Medicine have found this treatment may not be as effective in patients older than 80. Sleep apnea is a sleeping disorder that causes people to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Towards diagnostic criteria for malignant deep penetrating melanocytic tumors using single nucleotide polymorphism array and next-generation sequencing

Cutaneous deep penetrating melanocytic neoplasms frequently simulate melanoma and might occasionally progress to metastatic melanoma. Distinguishing deep penetrating nevi (DPN) and deep penetratingÂ melanocytomas (DPM) from malignant deep penetrating tumors (MDPT) is difficult based on histopathology alone, and diagnostic criteria for MDPT are currently lacking. Using a molecular workup, we aimed to provide readily available diagnostic tools for classification of deep penetrating tumors. We used clinical follow-up and Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) array for tumor classification of 20 deep penetrating neoplasms to identify associations with histopathological, immunohistochemistry, and NGS findings. Ten neoplasms were classified as MDPT, four as DPM, and six as DPN. Two MDPT showed metastases. The following parameters were statistically significantly associated with MDPT: severe nuclear atypia (risk ratio [RR] 2.9, p"‰<"‰0.05), absence of a nevus component (RR 10.0, p"‰="‰0.04), positive PRAME expression (RR 9.0, p"‰="‰0.02), complete loss of p16 expressionÂ (RR 3.5, p"‰="‰0.003), TERT-p and APC mutations (RR 11.0, p"‰="‰0.01 and RR 2.7, p"‰="‰0.002, respectively), and â‰¥1 additional pathogenic mutation (RR 9.0, p"‰="‰0.02). Ki-67 expression"‰â‰¥"‰5% was not significantly associated with MDPTs, although it was <5% in all DPNs. Three MDPT did not show nuclear Î²-catenin expression despite having a CTNNB1 (n"‰="‰2) or an APC mutation (n"‰="‰1). Our findings suggest that complete loss of p16 and positive PRAME expression, a driver mutation in APC,"‰â‰¥"‰1 additional pathogenic mutation, especially in TERT-p, support an MDPT diagnosis in deep penetrating neoplasms. Besides severe nuclear atypia and possibly severe inflammation, we did not identify specific histopathological criteria for malignancy. Non-aberrant nuclear Î²-catenin expression might not exclude a deep penetrating signature in MDPT.
CANCER
The Independent

Women with ovarian cancer enduring longer waiting times for treatment than other patients

Women who have ovarian cancer are enduring longer waiting times for life-saving treatment than other cancer patients, new research has found.A report, carried out by Target Ovarian Cancer, discovered it takes on average 69 days for a woman referred by a GP believed to have ovarian cancer to then begin treatment.Researchers at the charity noted kidney cancer is the only form of cancer that takes longer to obtain treatment for.The study does not capture the full extent of the problem due to not investigating the detrimental repercussions the Covid crisis has had on ovarian cancer patients’ treatment. Half of people...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Study shows life-saving benefit of baricitinib for ventilated COVID patients

Critically ill COVID-19 patients on a mechanical ventilator or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) lived more often when randomized to receive baricitinib. Doctors call this drug "bari," and receiving the pill once a day for up to 14 days yielded one of the largest a survival advantages seen yet in the COVID pandemic, according to a study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine.
PUBLIC HEALTH

