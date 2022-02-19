Perry leads North Texas past UAB on late basket

Tylor Perry made a 3-pointer with two seconds remaining to lift North Texas to a 58-57 win over UAB on Saturday, the Mean Green's 12th consecutive victory. On the subsequent possession for the Blazers, Jordan Walker missed a 3-pointer, allowing the Mean Green to hold on for the victory.

Perry matched his season high with 25 points to lead the Mean Green, hitting 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Abou Ousmane had nine rebounds for North Texas (20-4, 13-1 Conference USA).

Thomas Bell, who was second on the Mean Green in scoring entering the contest with 13 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5).

Jordan Walker had 17 points for the Blazers (20-7, 10-4). Tavin Lovan added 12 points. KJ Buffen had seven rebounds and four blocks. Quan Jackson tied a career high with 10 rebounds plus 5 points.

Quan Jackson, the Blazers' second leading scorer coming into the contest at 12 points per game, shot only 17 percent in the game (1 of 6).

The Mean Green leveled the season series against the Blazers. UAB defeated North Texas 69-63 on Jan. 6.

