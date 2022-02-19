ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, TN

Denver woman wakes up to bleeding stranger in home

By Talya Cunningham, Nexstar Media Wire
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2snXAp_0eJg9hxt00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Valentine’s Day started as a frightening one for a Denver woman who woke up to a strange man sleeping on her couch. The man was caught on camera trying to get into other homes in her neighborhood.

“I got up and started getting ready to come downstairs to get some coffee,” Christine Kingen said. “My dog, he just kept barking and just kept barking.”

Thinking it was the mailman or someone delivering flowers for Valentine’s Day, Kingen didn’t think anything of it, until the barking didn’t stop. She said she became alarmed and peeked around the corner and to her surprise, a man was in her home.

“I was just trying to wrap my head around what I was looking at. My first thought was, ‘Who is it that I know’ that was laying on my sofa,” Kingen said. “Then I realized that I had no idea who this was.”

Florida teen sues Instagram, school after wrongful 11-day detention

She provided FOX31 with images and video from her neighbor’s home surveillance system. It captured a man unsuccessfully trying to get into her neighbor’s home and trying others until he was successful. Kingen said the man in the video was the man lying on her couch. At the time, she said his hood was up and he was sleeping.

Most people would have run or called the police, but Kingen took matters into her own hands.

“I just stood right here at the edge of the couch and said, ‘What are you doing in my house?'” Kingen explained. “He sat up and said, ‘I have no idea, my apologies.”’

Kingen goes on to say that once he sat up, she noticed blood on her white pillows.

“I could see that he had lacerations all across his forehead and he had grass in his hair, like he had fallen down and it surprised him,” Kingen said, recalling that he put his hand to his forehead and looked down at it like he didn’t know what happened.

Kingen described the man as disoriented and confused and said he wouldn’t leave after being asked multiple times.

“He wasn’t going anywhere,” Kingen explained. “So, I walked to the front door, opened the front door and said, ‘You have to leave now.’ It was at that point he made his way to the door and left.”

Is ‘COVID tongue’ a symptom of omicron?

As he walked away slowly, he was caught once again on her neighbor’s camera. Kingen said she accidentally forgot to lock her door after taking her dog outside and that’s how the trespasser got inside.

“He was in my house for four hours,” said Kingen. “It was a good wake-up call for me.”

A lesson learned the hard way. Although she feels safe in her neighborhood, despite the incident, she said she will always be locking her door and is installing a new security system in her home.

Denver Police are aware of the trespassing incident and say they’re investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Bullet from ‘rolling shootout’ strikes bathroom window

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Audio from a scanner describe what sounds like a chaotic scene at Vollintine and Randle early Tuesday morning. “There may have been a rolling shootout or something if you want to check the area hospitals,” police can be heard saying. “There’s shell casings all over the place in the roadway.” We returned […]
WREG

Tire shop customer killed with his own weapon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder after police say he shot and killed a customer at a tire shop last year. Video surveillance recorded the shooting at Brothers Tire Service and Towing on Oct. 3. Investigators said Jerome Jamison, 28, was a store regular and began arguing […]
WREG

Now that’s cold: Suspect stole shaved ice trailer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are looking for a man who they say stole a shaved ice trailer from a storage on Jan. 31. MPD said the suspect broke into Simply Self Storage around 4 a.m. on the 6700 block of Winchester Pointe Cove. Video surveillance showed the man pulling the shaved ice trailer from the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Denver, TN
State
Florida State
Denver, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Owner places GPS in HVAC, tracks down thief

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police found him with an HVAC that was reported stolen. Jerry White is charged with theft of property and aggravated burglary after a theft was discovered from a construction site in Cordova. . Police said White stole a Goodman Furnace and an A-Coil from Regency […]
WREG

New Young Dolph suspect details emerge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 26-year-old Devin Burns is in jail, after police put out his picture, and named him as a person of interest in Memphis rapper Young Dolph’s death. Burns apparently also had outstanding warrants. He’s accused of stealing a car back in June. Police said he shot at businesses in this Orange Mound strip […]
WREG

Man locks ex-girlfriend in home during breakup, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment after police say he locked his girlfriend in a house and threatened to kill her. The incident happened on Feb. 9 on the 2700 block of Filmore in Bethel Grove. The woman told officers that she was staying with her […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Kdvr
WREG

Houseguest accused of killing husband and wife

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder after officers say he killed a husband and wife in Berclair last year. The shooting happened on Sept. 19 on the 3800 block of Macon Road. Officers said Michael Barkley, 34, was living with Leander Maxwell and his wife Keisha Marshall […]
WREG

Person of interest in Young Dolph case in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man named by police as a person of interest in the Nov. 17 shooting death of rapper Young Dolph has been taken into custody. Devin Burns, 27, is booked in the Shelby County Jail on several counts of aggravated assault and a count of theft of property. Burns’ theft of property […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
WREG

MPD search for killer in Nutbush homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help identifying a man they have named a person of interest for a recent homicide. The man was seen on security video at an area gas station not long after the crime occurred. Last Tuesday, Memphis Police responded to a shooting near Lake Park Drive and Winchester Road […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Holly Springs Circle K robber had ‘inside help,’ police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Holly Springs, Mississippi need your help solving a robbery investigation at a convenience store. Detective Milton Palmer has one thing on his mind: putting a masked, gun-carrying robber behind bars. Holly Springs Police said a man walked into the Circle K store on Highway 7 last October with a gun […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police spot wanted BMW, leading to list of charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drugs and guns were seized by police during a traffic stop on Sunday, after officers say they spotted a wanted vehicle and a man inside tried to run. Police were responding to an accident on New Brunswick and Highway 64 when they noticed a white BMW that matched a vehicle that was […]
BARTLETT, TN
WREG

‘I’m bleeding dad:’ 4 year old shot from road rage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A four-year-old is currently fighting for her life after being shot Friday night in East Memphis. Family members said the shooting was a result of road rage. The parents of four-year-old Itali Oakley said they were heading to dinner Friday night when they accidentally cut off another vehicle while turning out of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of trying to blow up Whitehaven hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested Sunday after police say he attempted to set a hospital on fire in Whitehaven. Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at Methodist South in Whitehaven around 3 p.m. on Sunday evening. An investigation began after MFD declared the cause fire as intentional. Witnesses told investigators that […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman charged after driving into crime scene

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after police say she drove into a crime scene as officers were trying to clear a crash on Sunday evening According to police, they were on the scene of a car accident at Third and Mitchell on Sunday around 6 p.m. when Taylar Hardy drove through crime scene […]
WREG

WREG

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy