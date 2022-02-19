Shippensburg University: Baseball drops Friday double feature at Lenoir-Rhyne

In a face off against the Giants of Keystone College, during the last regular season match up, the Phoenix toppled the Giants 61-49. Wilson opened the game with a good jumper from senior Adrian Thomas (Germantown, MD., Northwest HS). Junior Jordan Miles (Waldorf, MD., Westlake) and Thomas combined for the first seven points of the game before Keystone scored their points with 15 minutes remaining. With four minutes remaining in the first half, the Phoenix found another seven point started off a three pointer by senior Anthony Desruisseau (Burtonsville, MD., Springbrook HS). This run put Wilson up by 15 with one minute remaining in the half, and would go into the second half holding the lead at 32-22. A good layup by Desruisseau started the second half, expanding the Phoenix lead. Back to Back layups by Thomas put Wilson up over the Giants by 17 and improve to a score of 41-24 with 16:30 remaining in the half. The Phoenix lead could not be caught as the half continued, the scoring continued until time expired with the score ending at 61-49.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO