Shippensburg, PA

Shippensburg University: Baseball drops Friday double feature at Lenoir-Rhyne

By Bill Morgal
Franklin County Free Press
Franklin County Free Press
 3 days ago
The Raiders mens baseball team came up short in a double feature at Lenoir-Rhyne, North Carolina on Friday. The team fell to the Bears by scores of 9-4 in a nine-inning game and 16-2 in a seven-inning game. Shippensburg (0-8) could not overcome the high-powered offense of Lenoir-Rhyne (11-1),...

