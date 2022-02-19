CBP: Large migrant group encounters intensify this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials say Border Patrol Agents assigned to the El Paso Station encountered multiple large groups that illegally entered the United States this week.







On Friday, Border Patrol Agents assigned to the El Paso Station encountered more than 430 migrants, that illegally entered the United States in the span of two hours, near the downtown El Paso border area.

Officials say the majority of those encountered were primarily from Nicaragua and Cuba but also included individuals from Turkey, Peru, Haiti, Honduras, and Guatemala.

They added that largest single encounter was approximately at 10 a.m.,with a group of 117 migrants consisting of adults and minors near the Bridge of the Americas International Port of Entry.



According to officials, this is a continuation of large encounters this week when, on February 14, more than 370 migrants were found near the downtown El Paso border area in the span of five hours.

The majority of those migrants were from Turkey, Nicaragua, Cuba, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

The largest single encounter was approximately at 9 a.m. with a group of 76 migrants near the Bridge of the

Americas International Port of Entry.

CBP officials say all migrants were medically screened and processed accordingly; those migrants amenable to Title 42 were expelled to Mexico.

Others were transported to the Centralized Processing Center.

