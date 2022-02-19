ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

CBP: Large migrant group encounters intensify this week

By Luis Barrio
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wpIdl_0eJg9Mck00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials say Border Patrol Agents assigned to the El Paso Station encountered multiple large groups that illegally entered the United States this week.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CCIDN_0eJg9Mck00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jbN0Y_0eJg9Mck00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XmNLL_0eJg9Mck00
Photos courtesy Customs and Border Protection


On Friday, Border Patrol Agents assigned to the El Paso Station encountered more than 430 migrants, that illegally entered the United States in the span of two hours, near the downtown El Paso border area.

Officials say the majority of those encountered were primarily from Nicaragua and Cuba but also included individuals from Turkey, Peru, Haiti, Honduras, and Guatemala.

They added that largest single encounter was approximately at 10 a.m.,with a group of 117 migrants consisting of adults and minors near the Bridge of the Americas International Port of Entry.

According to officials, this is a continuation of large encounters this week when, on February 14, more than 370 migrants were found near the downtown El Paso border area in the span of five hours.

The majority of those migrants were from Turkey, Nicaragua, Cuba, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

The largest single encounter was approximately at 9 a.m. with a group of 76 migrants near the Bridge of the
Americas International Port of Entry.

CBP officials say all migrants were medically screened and processed accordingly; those migrants amenable to Title 42 were expelled to Mexico.

Others were transported to the Centralized Processing Center.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BigCountryHomepage

DEA: We save lives in Middle America by stopping fentanyl at the border

“You can’t police your way out of an epidemic. We can’t just arrest people and think the drug use problem in America is going to go away. It’s important getting the word out about youth being recruited into the drug trade. If we hit the parents and the teachers, if we can get to the school-aged kids, that’s very important.” Greg Mallard, interim special agent in charge of the DEA Field Office in El Paso
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
City
Turkey, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
State
Hawaii State
BigCountryHomepage

How Ukraine impacts complicated Russia/China relationship

"Birds of a feather flock together, as they say, and they do seem to have a lot of alignment in how they're going about their business in their regions," Joel Rubin said on "Morning in America." "We see Vladimir Putin dismembering Ukraine right now and threatening Europe. And then we see Jinping on the other side, threatening Taiwan on a weekly basis and really making Asia very nervous about where he's going in terms of expanding China."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbp#Guatemala#El Salvador#Mexico#Ktsm#Border Patrol Agents#The El Paso Station#Covid Beijing#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store#Nexstar Media Inc
BigCountryHomepage

Execution date set for Melissa Lucio, first Latina in Texas

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There are currently 197 inmates on Texas’ Death Row, six are women, including Melissa Lucio who would be the first Latina put to death in the state. Lucio was arrested in February 2007 and then later convicted of capital murder in 2008 after the death of her 2-year-old daughter, […]
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
Cuba
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
988K+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy