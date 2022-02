Austin M. Crouse graduated in 2019 from Shippensburg Area Senior High school. From there he is on his 3rd year of college at the University of Scranton majoring in Political science. Austin has been Tuba since the 5th grade, and all his hard work and dedication has paid off when he found out he was selected to play in 74th Annual Pennsylvania State Intercollegiate Band.

