Hartland wrestlers win Livingston County-record nine regional championships

HARTLAND — Avery Dickerson has been wrestling most of his life, but it was almost like learning a new sport when he bumped up to 215 pounds this season.

The Hartland senior competed at 171 the last two seasons, finishing fourth in the state Division 1 tournament as a sophomore and third as a junior.

Going from 171 to 215 meant bumping up only two weight classes, but the jump is more drastic than at the lower weights.

His biggest lesson in big-boy wrestling came Jan. 8 when he lost a 9-5 decision to Davison’s Jimmy Colley, the defending state champion at 215.

“I learned that I can’t wrestle a funky 171 pounds,” Dickerson said. “I have to wrestle like a solid 215. I can’t go into the body anymore. I can’t take half shots. I have to connect fully and take him down quickly, because as soon as that weight hits me, I get stuck and can’t pop him up anymore.”

So far, that’s the only loss of the season for Dickerson, who pinned all three opponents while taking first place at 215 in the Division 1 individual regional Saturday at Hartland.

Dickerson is 41-1 and ranked No. 2 behind Colley in his weight class. By pinning Birmingham Seaholm’s eighth-ranked Jacob Vance in 3 minutes, 5 seconds in the championship match, Dickerson has pinned the third-, fourth-, seventh-, eighth- and ninth-ranked wrestlers in Division 1. He also pinned Vance in the district championship match in 1:25.

“I’ve already wrestled everyone below me who’s ranked,” Dickerson said. “I’ve wrestled probably everyone in my weight class, even the kid who’s ranked above me. I’ve had the testing for it. I just need to get to states and prove I’m that guy.”

The discussion going into the season was whether Dickerson would wrestle at 189 or 215.

“At the time, he weighed about 200, which he is now,” Hartland coach Kyle Summerfield said. “I said, ‘What do you want to wrestle in college? He said, ’97.’ I said, ‘Well, then we’re going to 215. It’s time to grow into it and see what it’s about.’

“The first couple weeks were a bit of an adjustment, because sometimes bigger matches, it’s not all high-scoring like 160, 171. He’s getting that. This point in the year, he understands it.”

Dickerson qualified for the state tournament for the fourth time, doing so as the regional champion for the third year in a row.

He went into the state individual tournament last season undefeated, suffering his only loss of the year by a 5-4 decision in the semifinals.

“I watched that match a lot when it happened,” Dickerson said. “Obviously, I didn’t want to lose that match. I thought I had the takedown, but we were out of bounds; I can’t really argue with that. It’s definitely a thing for me now. I don’t want to be in that situation. If I am, I want to make sure I’m attacking. My freshman year, I didn’t take one shot at states. Now, I’m taking shots every match, because I know how big that difference is now.”

Dickerson was one of a Livingston County-record nine regional champions and a program-record 12 state qualifiers for Hartland.

The Eagles broke the county mark of six regional champions shared by the 2020 Brighton and 2021 Hartland teams. Hartland’s previous record for state qualifiers was 11, achieved in 2016, 2019 and 2021.

The individual state tournament will be held March 4-5 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Also winning regional championships for Hartland were Patrick Wlodyga (112), Easton Culver (119), Vinnie Abbey (135), Gabe Cappellano (140), Justin VanVaerenbergh (145), Nick Dimitroff (152), Brayden Bobo (171) and Chase Kern (189).

Other state qualifiers were Jake Gillespie (second at 103), Liam Wiitanen (third at 125) and Nick Rochowiak (second at 160).

“Top to bottom, everybody came to wrestle,” Summerfield said. “Even the two guys who didn’t make it through, they left it all on the mat. That’s what it’s about this time of year.”

The most entertaining match of the day was between Bobo and Warren Cousino’s Trave’air Barbour for the 171 title.

Bobo fell behind early in a high-scoring match and held an 18-17 lead when he pinned Barbour with 30.1 seconds left in the third period.

“It was a throwing match the whole time,” Bobo said. “I got tossed a lot. Eventually, as I was getting tossed, I was feeling how he did it and what his strategy was. I was kind of able to feel out what he was going to do. After enough times of getting thrown, I figured it out and I threw him back.”

Before going to individual states, Hartland will compete in the team state quarterfinals at 2:15 p.m. Friday at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo.

