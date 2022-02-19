ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dip into hardcore space combat tactics in NEBULOUS: Fleet Command

By Jonathan Bolding
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're a fan of real-time space combat, then Nebulous: Fleet Command is going to suck you right in. Sitting at the intersection between ship design and realistic sim combat, you're both outfitter and tactical commander of a space naval squadron in Nebulous. Nebulous: Fleet Command (NFC) is a...

