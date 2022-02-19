Dip into hardcore space combat tactics in NEBULOUS: Fleet Command

Did you know that battle royale, in its modern form as a trendy FPS genre, turns five this year? That's when PUBG came out and proved there was big money to be made. We've now spent half a decade dropping out of planes with 99 of our closest enemies, ripping each other to shreds as we fight over the last AK-47 in the room. That's 1,800 days of getting shot in the back by a squad with better guns. Billions of chicken dinners served! For five years battle royale has been the default direction for multiplayer shooters to pivot. I'm ready for something new.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO