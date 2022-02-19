ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

OLD HOUSTON ROAD CHANGES

By MiCo
mocomotive.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2015 Montgomery County voters voted the road bond and one...

www.mocomotive.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Arbery's killers found guilty in hate crimes trial

A jury found the three White men who murdered Ahmaud Arbery guilty in a federal hate crimes trial. Gregory and Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan now face up to life in prison in addition to the sentences they received in state court after being convicted of his murder. Janet Shamlian reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Biden's Ukraine speech pushes sanctions on Russian banks. That's not going to stop Putin.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday moved Russia troops into the breakaway eastern Ukrainian territories of Donetsk and Luhansk after recognizing them as independent states on Monday and slamming Ukraine as illegitimately taken from Russia. With as many as 190,000 Russian troops now positioned at or over the border and the Russian parliament granting Putin the power to use troops abroad, the Kremlin has laid the groundwork for large-scale military action.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Montgomery County, TX
Traffic
Montgomery County, TX
Government
County
Montgomery County, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
The Hill

Supreme Court takes up wedding site designer's case refusing gay couples

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to review a dispute involving a Colorado wedding website designer's refusal to make her services available for same-sex weddings. Although the designer’s anti-gay marriage stance is based on religious belief, the justices limited the case only to the free-speech implications of the Colorado law at issue, not the issue of religious liberty.
COLORADO STATE
CBS News

U.S. women's soccer players settle equal pay lawsuit

The six-year battle for equal pay for members of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team has finally come to an end with a landmark settlement. It's yet another achievement for one of the winningest teams in sports history. Adriana Diaz has more.
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Biden sanctions Russian oligarchs, banks in Ukraine crisis

MOSCOW (AP) — The East-West faceoff over Ukraine escalated dramatically Tuesday, with Russian lawmakers authorizing President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside his country and U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders responding by slapping sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks. Both leaders signaled that an even bigger...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#Angel Brothers
CBS News

U.S. cancels diplomatic meeting with Russia

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the meeting he was supposed to have with his Russian counterpart is canceled following what the Biden administration called the start of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and moderator of "Face the Nation" Margaret Brennan joins "CBS Evening News" to discuss.
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

The sanctions that could really hurt Russia

London CNN Business — Less than 24 hours after Russia ordered the deployment of military forces into eastern Ukraine, the West has sent a clear message that Moscow’s aggression won’t go unanswered. But the harshest sanctions may be kept in reserve as a deterrent to even greater escalation.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy